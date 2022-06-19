Their View | Juneteenth a time to recognize how far we must go for complete racial equality

Now in her late 40s, Fredericksburg resident Dedra Brown does not remember a time she wasn’t aware of Juneteenth.

“I attended school in Washington, D.C.,” she said, which was primarily Black at that time. “Where Blacks can control the education, we can talk more.”

And so commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 was always a part of her education. Its first sentence painted a promise of what could be.

“The people are informed,” the order began, “that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

The second was a soaring affirmation of equality: “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property.”

Not everyone had the benefit of Brown’s upbringing.

Speaking with The Free Lance–Star last year, former Del. Joshua Cole said that when Eunice Haigler invited him in 2015 to sing at a Juneteenth event in Fredericksburg, “I [didn’t] even know what Juneteenth” was.

Cole and Haigler would go on to advocate for making Juneteenth a state holiday. That became a reality in 2021.

Now, it seems, everyone knows. Even Walmart is selling Juneteenth merchandise.

On the surface, we can be forgiven for thinking this a good thing. After all, we are finally giving long-overdue recognition to arguably the most significant document in Black emancipation history.

The Emancipation Proclamation, after all, was a brilliant political document that reset the focus of the Civil War. But it had no teeth in the rebellious South so long as those states weren’t under Union military subjugation. General Order No. 3 became those teeth.

Today’s celebration, however, is bittersweet. Says Brown of the movement to capitalize on Juneteenth: “It’s kind of frustrating. We would love to see Juneteenth normalized in the way July 4 is; but Walmart, at least know what you’re celebrating.”

It’s easy to talk about equality and freedom; it’s far more difficult to live up to it.

Over the past six months, for example, we have seen Gov. Glenn Youngkin give lip service to racial equality, but in a way that suggests he doesn’t understand the depth of racism’s stain. Even with the progress we’ve made since 1865,, that stain remains in the fabric of our society.

Youngkin has worked aggressively to end “equity” in state government. He has railed against “divisive” subjects. And he has done so by hiding behind and mangling some of the most famous words in Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech in order to posture for a post-racial world that simply doesn’t exist.

Writing in the Richmond Times–Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2022, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams rightly scolded Youngkin for taking King’s “not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character” quote and misusing it.

“On behalf of facts and context,” Williams wrote, “I’ll note here that King explicitly expressed that dream for ‘my four little children.’ His children. Black children. Youngkin’s [Executive Order No. 1 against divisive subjects] is about protecting the feelings of white children, even at the expense of their education.”

Perhaps the governor, and people like new Chief Public Health Official Colin Greene, who has “rejected the state-recognized declaration that racism is a public health crisis and downplayed the role of racism in health disparities,” per a recent Washington Post story, should spend this weekend wrestling with Juneteenth’s real history.

After all, the liberators weren’t perfect in 1865, either. Their definition of “freedom,” in fact, was quite limited.

Edward T. Cotham Jr., author of “Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration,” notes that the soaring second sentence was followed by two less-inspiring ones.

“The freed are advised to remain at their present homes, and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts; and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”

In other words, he tells The University of Chicago Magazine, the first two sentences say you’re free, “the last two sentences say you’re free to stay where you are.”

He traces the contradictory language to the two authors of the text. Granger, who was no abolitionist, penned all but sentence two. That honor went to F.W. Emery, a young abolitionist newspaper editor tapped to sign and administer the order because the army didn’t trust Granger.

Today, the Grangers and the Emerys are still wrestling. And the struggle is in no way decided.

This Juneteenth, the governor, and all of us, should celebrate how far we’ve come, and double-down on the work remaining to be done.