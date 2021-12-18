Their View | Jim Jordan's scheme is the latest proof of the GOP's contempt for democracy

One of the reasons Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew GOP participation from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection was Democrats’ refusal to let Trumpian firebrand Jim Jordan be seated on the committee. Now Democrats’ stance regarding the Ohio Republican has been validated, in spades.

The committee has revealed that Jordan forwarded a text to Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, on Jan. 5 outlining the bogus theory that Vice President Mike Pence could invalidate the 2020 election results in key battleground states, subverting the will of the people in order to keep Trump in office. Jordan wanted to be part of an investigation that he knew would ultimately examine his own behavior, in other words.

The question now (in addition to whether Jordan even deserves to be seated in Congress, given this clear evidence of his contempt of democracy) is how many other prominent Republicans were active participants in this attempted coup against the voters. It looks increasingly like a party-wide effort — and one that’s still underway with an eye toward future elections.