Their View: It's time to take the edge off driving

If you feel less safe on the roads these days, there’s a reason.

In prepandemic 2019, when Americans logged some 3.2 trillion miles behind the wheel, there were 827 deaths reported on Virginia’s roadways.

Traffic fatalities rose in 2020 and in 2021, even though total highway miles driven were below 2019 levels.

And according to a Feb. 20 news story in the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star by Scott Shenk, this year is off to an even worse start. Last month, there were 62 fatalities in Virginia. That’s 10 more than recorded in January 2021.

There’s little doubt that drivers are taking their pandemic-fueled frustration out by stomping on the accelerator, as Shenk notes in his piece. But it’s also true that issues with aggressive driving and road rage have been on the rise since the mid-1990s.

The difference between the two is important. Aggressive driving is defined as dangerous on-road actions, like following too close, speeding and changing lanes without signaling.

Studies dating back to the mid-1990s already were noting and raising concerns about increasingly aggressive driver behavior on the road. The answer to aggressive driving comes down to drivers slowing down and not being in such a rush.

We also have a system in place for dealing with these incidents before they happen. Though imperfect, traffic cameras and police patrols are a constant reminder to folks that a citation for aggressive driving is literally just around the corner if you’re caught.

Road rage, by contrast, is aggressive driving taken to another level. It involves running cars off the road, bumping cars and making inappropriate hand gestures at other motorists. It’s a problem that has been on the rise since at least the mid-2000s. According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2006 to 2015 the number of deaths due to road rage rose an astonishing 500%.

When a situation reaches the level of road rage, the fear of getting a traffic ticket isn’t necessarily going to stop it. Curbing road rage has to begin with those who instigate it.

Among people who are aware they have a problem with road rage, psychologists have reported successfully helping them curb their anger by teaching basic relaxation techniques.

If seeking counseling isn’t your cup of tea, there are some simple things one can do. WebMD suggests steps like getting more sleep, leaving a few minutes earlier for your destination and playing soothing music while you drive. Such commonsense steps can take the edge off you and your driving.

And that’s the tragedy in all of this. Aggressive driving and road rage are 100% preventable, if we just take a bit more responsibility for ourselves.

There always are going to be triggers that will set people off. In the 1990s, aggressive driving was tied to too much traffic on the road, Americans’ obsession with getting ahead and working hours that were way too long.

We were detached from our families and our communities, and we took it out on the drive to and from work.

When the pandemic hit, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said one of the things AAA was interested in seeing was how people would react with fewer cars on the road.

“Sadly,” he said in a press release, “some drivers saw empty lanes and open roads, resulting from the pandemic lockdowns as an invitation to behave irresponsibly and dangerously behind the wheel.”

All of which circles back to the rising number of deaths on Virginia’s roadways. There always are stressors and temptations in our lives that, when we get behind the wheel, can lead us to acting out.

The risks to ourselves, and to those around us, simply aren’t worth it. Slow down. There are people who love you, and want you home — safely.

— Adapted from the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star