Their View | It’s as easy or as hard as a handshake

We could all take a lesson from young Eric Fila of West Springfield High School.

Those who have competed at anything — athletic competitions, political races, scholarships, etc. — know the pain of losing. How we handle it says a great deal about our character. But losing arguably shows more about our respect for those we live among.

Enter Fila. As the catcher for the West Springfield baseball team, he was behind the plate when Mitch Maurer of Herndon High School hit a walk-off single to win a state quarterfinal playoff game in the bottom on the 10th inning.

Fila immediately stood, took off his mask, and turned to shake the umpire’s hand.

The video went viral, which raises a question. What about good sportsmanship is so attractive that it garners nationwide attention and a shout out during a Major League Baseball broadcast? Perhaps it’s because we’re dangerously close to totally abandoning respectful treatment of others.

That’s the inference one can draw from a newly released poll by Yahoo News/YouGov.

The big takeaway from the study is that more than half of Americans believe our nation will cease to be a democracy in the future.

More disturbing is the way in which we think of one another.

When Republicans are asked to describe Democrats, the language they choose is extreme. They call Dems:

» “out of touch with reality” (30%)

» “threat to America” (25%)

» “immoral” (8%)

» “threat to me personally” (4%)

A paltry 10% of respondents described Democrats as “well-meaning” or “not that different from me.”

The story is little different for Democrats, who describe Republicans as:

» “out of touch with reality” (27%)

» “threat to America” (23%)

» “immoral” (8%)

» “threat to me personally” (4%)

Just 10% used the less-combative language to describe Republicans.

These findings are far removed from the language of a “polarized” electorate.

We are moving into the more worrisome territory of dehumanizing our opponents.

Point the finger of blame for starting it where you will, these poll numbers suggest we’re beyond simply deciding who’s right and wrong. We’re at a stage where we all have to look at ourselves, and take responsibility for not fueling any more of this vitriol.

The easiest first step is to stop the name-calling.

Catchy nicknames that drag people’s character through the mud — “Nasty Nicole,” for example, or “Moscow Mitch” — do a disservice to the people under attack by keeping them on the defensive. It also makes near-impossible any dialog with those who hurl such childish insults.

Listening is another step.

The simple act of allowing people to finish their thoughts then asking questions to gain an appreciation for what they mean is a more productive path than cutting speakers off and attacking their positions.

Precision in our language is a third step we can all take.

The words we use matter, and throwing around terms loosely only muddles conversations and cuts off dialog. Words like “woke” and “RINO” are so subjective as to be useless in conversation.

And expressions like “radical right” and “Nazi” get used without discretion, rendering them just as useless.

Our collective rush down this rabbit hole of dehumanization will not be easily stemmed. Nor will it come from any national-level program. No election is going to end it. No catchphrase is going to wake us up.

It begins with an earnest handshake at the end of a hotly contested match.

A simple sign of respect that says, “I lost today to a better prepared team. I’ll be back tomorrow ready to fight again. And I can trust that the playing surface will be level, because I and my opponents respect the rules that officials are charged to enforce, fairly and without prejudice.”

What sounds simple is in fact incredibly hard to do. But do it we can, and we must.

Just ask Eric Fila.