 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Their View | It’s as easy or as hard as a handshake

  • 0
Capitol Riot Investigation

Rioters gather at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol played out for the world to see. But the House committee investigating the attack believes a more chilling story has yet to be told.

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

We could all take a lesson from young Eric Fila of West Springfield High School.

Those who have competed at anything — athletic competitions, political races, scholarships, etc. — know the pain of losing. How we handle it says a great deal about our character. But losing arguably shows more about our respect for those we live among.

Enter Fila. As the catcher for the West Springfield baseball team, he was behind the plate when Mitch Maurer of Herndon High School hit a walk-off single to win a state quarterfinal playoff game in the bottom on the 10th inning.

Fila immediately stood, took off his mask, and turned to shake the umpire’s hand.

The video went viral, which raises a question. What about good sportsmanship is so attractive that it garners nationwide attention and a shout out during a Major League Baseball broadcast? Perhaps it’s because we’re dangerously close to totally abandoning respectful treatment of others.

That’s the inference one can draw from a newly released poll by Yahoo News/YouGov.

People are also reading…

The big takeaway from the study is that more than half of Americans believe our nation will cease to be a democracy in the future.

More disturbing is the way in which we think of one another.

When Republicans are asked to describe Democrats, the language they choose is extreme. They call Dems:

» “out of touch with reality” (30%)

» “threat to America” (25%)

» “immoral” (8%)

» “threat to me personally” (4%)

A paltry 10% of respondents described Democrats as “well-meaning” or “not that different from me.”

The story is little different for Democrats, who describe Republicans as:

» “out of touch with reality” (27%)

» “threat to America” (23%)

» “immoral” (8%)

» “threat to me personally” (4%)

Just 10% used the less-combative language to describe Republicans.

These findings are far removed from the language of a “polarized” electorate.

We are moving into the more worrisome territory of dehumanizing our opponents.

Point the finger of blame for starting it where you will, these poll numbers suggest we’re beyond simply deciding who’s right and wrong. We’re at a stage where we all have to look at ourselves, and take responsibility for not fueling any more of this vitriol.

The easiest first step is to stop the name-calling.

Catchy nicknames that drag people’s character through the mud — “Nasty Nicole,” for example, or “Moscow Mitch” — do a disservice to the people under attack by keeping them on the defensive. It also makes near-impossible any dialog with those who hurl such childish insults.

Listening is another step.

The simple act of allowing people to finish their thoughts then asking questions to gain an appreciation for what they mean is a more productive path than cutting speakers off and attacking their positions.

Precision in our language is a third step we can all take.

The words we use matter, and throwing around terms loosely only muddles conversations and cuts off dialog. Words like “woke” and “RINO” are so subjective as to be useless in conversation.

And expressions like “radical right” and “Nazi” get used without discretion, rendering them just as useless.

Our collective rush down this rabbit hole of dehumanization will not be easily stemmed. Nor will it come from any national-level program. No election is going to end it. No catchphrase is going to wake us up.

It begins with an earnest handshake at the end of a hotly contested match.

A simple sign of respect that says, “I lost today to a better prepared team. I’ll be back tomorrow ready to fight again. And I can trust that the playing surface will be level, because I and my opponents respect the rules that officials are charged to enforce, fairly and without prejudice.”

What sounds simple is in fact incredibly hard to do. But do it we can, and we must.

Just ask Eric Fila.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View | Spanberger is on the right track

Their View | Spanberger is on the right track

Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is helping lead a legislative effort to curb gun violence that shows why the Lugar Center for cooperative government just named her one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.

Their View | State budget has big wins for SW Va.

Their View | State budget has big wins for SW Va.

Gratifying as the tax breaks included in the state budget passed last week will be to the inflation-afflicted wallets of Virginia taxpayers, lawmakers also saw fit to take real advantage of the commonwealth’s flush coffers, to the potential benefit of all.

Their View | Coaching up the classroom

Their View | Coaching up the classroom

That college athletics — specifically the organizational structures college athletics operate under — is broken is hardly news. So few eyebrows were raised when Duke basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski told the News & Observer that the system “doesn’t work anymore.”

Guest View: County and towns must start working together

The May 20 edition of the Herald Courier reported Abingdon Finance Director Steve Trotman informed the Abingdon Town Council that the town is heavily subsidizing recreation and fire protection services for Washington County residents and that fees will have to be raised soon to cover this deficit.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts