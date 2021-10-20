Their View: Increasing FAFSA completion rate critical to our future

As the 2021 calendar moves deeper into the fall, students across the commonwealth are facing tough decisions about their educational futures.

Key application deadlines for Virginia colleges and universities begin in a matter of weeks.

At Virginia Tech, for example, students are presented with three choices: early decision (deadline: Nov. 1), which poses a binding offer of admission; early action (deadline: Dec. 1), which involves a nonbinding early offer; or regular decision (deadline: Jan. 15), which also consists of a nonbinding offer, but space depends on the volume of students who were admitted early.

One of the key factors that shapes how a student applies to or accepts an offer from any institution is affordability. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can help remove financial barriers. But according to an August release from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, only six in 10 high school seniors did so during the 2020-21 school year, signaling room for improvement.

Virginia’s renewed focus on the FAFSA matters for education and the economy. The commonwealth’s goals won’t materialize without this critical first step in the higher ed process.