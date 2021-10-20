Their View: Increasing FAFSA completion rate critical to our future

As the 2021 calendar moves deeper into the fall, students across the commonwealth are facing tough decisions about their educational futures.
Key application deadlines for Virginia colleges and universities begin in a matter of weeks.
At Virginia Tech, for example, students are presented with three choices: early decision (deadline: Nov. 1), which poses a binding offer of admission; early action (deadline: Dec. 1), which involves a nonbinding early offer; or regular decision (deadline: Jan. 15), which also consists of a nonbinding offer, but space depends on the volume of students who were admitted early.
One of the key factors that shapes how a student applies to or accepts an offer from any institution is affordability. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can help remove financial barriers. But according to an August release from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, only six in 10 high school seniors did so during the 2020-21 school year, signaling room for improvement.
Virginia’s renewed focus on the FAFSA matters for education and the economy. The commonwealth’s goals won’t materialize without this critical first step in the higher ed process.
In 2014, SCHEV introduced The Virginia Plan for Higher Education, a strategic framework aimed at making the commonwealth the most educated state by 2030. Updated every six years, the plan was “designed to identify trends that the commonwealth must address if it is to prosper and succeed,” per SCHEV’s 2018 annual report.
This January, SCHEV unveiled a revised framework to meet the historic moments of the previous year and fit three key attributes. “The events of 2020 — COVID-19, social justice reforms and concerns about a civil society — reinforce the need for this plan,” SCHEV Director Peter Blake said in a statement. “Now more than ever, the commonwealth should aspire to a system of higher education that is equitable, affordable and transformative.”
In a two-page summary document, the “affordable” segment of SCHEV’s plan highlights a consequence students endure not while applying to school but long after completing their degree. In Virginia, the average student debt for the Class of 2018 was $30,363, slightly higher than the national average of $29,200.
To remedy that debt conundrum, SCHEV called for ways to “invest in and support the development of initiatives that provide cost savings to students while maintaining the effectiveness of instruction.” And that push to help students and their families make smarter financial decisions should begin firmly during the application process, with the FAFSA at the center of the messaging.
Shortly after SCHEV’s strategic plan update, Gov. Ralph Northam established a work group in March to help boost FAFSA completion rates across Virginia. After six months of discussions, the unit delivered a report to Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, citing the metrics that shaped the urgency of its effort and some proposed strategies to spark a turnaround.
This spring, 4,315 fewer Virginia high school seniors had completed the FAFSA, a 10% drop from the previous year. In Virginia’s Title I high schools, FAFSA completions dropped 33%, demonstrating how the principles of equity and affordability are intertwined.
“These COVID-related declines meant that more than ever, students who had the most to gain from state and federal aid were missing out on thousands of dollars in financial assistance for college and postsecondary training,” the report stressed.
To raise participation, SCHEV partnered with the Virginia College Access Network to boost 1-on-1 advising and provide free virtual meetings from March to June. That helped cut the decline in FAFSA completions among all students to roughly 5% from the previous fall, the report said.
To raise awareness, the commonwealth also made the FAFSA a core component of new and familiar educational opportunities. Examples ranged from implementing curriculum in the state’s required high school personal finance course, to requiring the FAFSA for new G3 programs in high-demand fields (early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades) at Virginia’s community colleges.
But even with renewed efforts, applications from students in Title I schools still were down 22.3% from last fall, SCHEV said in August. And to set proper expectations, the work group was frank in its assessment that more has to be done.
Leaders need to foster better statewide coordination and policy alignment, led by a College Access & Completion Advisory Board. Students need firmer “wraparound supports,” such as full-time advisers who develop relationships and build trust with their families.
And most importantly, efforts to educate applicants and their caregivers about the FAFSA can’t be temporary. Why not build the infrastructure for a permanent 1-on-1 virtual advising platform, or connect the FAFSA to adult support systems like free tax prep services? In late September, Northam announced Virginia received a $24.7 million grant that will help jump-start deeper statewide college access initiatives.
“Holding a postsecondary degree or credential is essential to many 21st-century jobs,” said the opening line of the FAFSA work group report. And that statement applies not just to graduates but to employers, too. The commonwealth’s educational — and economic — goals won’t come together without a greater focus on FAFSA completion rates.