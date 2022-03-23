Their View: In defense of daylight saving time

Q: What issue do U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Josh Hawley, Chuck Schumer, Kyrsten Sinema and Bernie Sanders all agree upon?

A: Daylight saving time. They all hate it.

That much became clear Wednesday, when the Senate passed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s Sunshine Protection Act by unanimous consent, meaning there was so much agreement on this bill that they didn’t bother with a roll call.

If you hear anyone say that daylight saving time has been abolished, though, you should correct them because that’s not true.

First, the House of Representatives has yet to consider the bill and has no immediate plans to do so. If and when the House does pass its own version of the bill (and odds are good it would pass), then President Joe Biden still has to sign it (and odds are that he would). Nonetheless, none of those things have happened yet.

Second, the Sunshine Protection Act doesn’t abolish daylight saving time. It makes daylight saving time permanent. (And also, it wouldn’t do that this year. As written, it would not take effect until spring 2023.)

To explain further, most people think of daylight saving time as the clock change: “spring forward, fall back.” But that’s not daylight saving time, that’s the mechanism we use to start and end daylight saving time, which lasts eight months — in 2022 specifically, from March 13 to Nov. 6. For that interval, we have “sprung forward” from standard time: noon became 1 p.m., 1 p.m. became 2 p.m., etc. More importantly, a sunset at 6:30 p.m. becomes a sunset at 7:30 p.m., and so on.

By the way, yes, it’s “saving,” not “savings.” We’re all saying it wrong.

The main purpose daylight saving time serves, above all else, is to maximize daylight evening hours for folks whose schedules line up with a 9 to 5 work week. There’s a misconception that the measure was adopted in the U.S. to help farmers with harvests — this notion is myth. In fact, daylight saving time robs farmers, traditionally early risers, of an hour of sunlight in the morning.

Department stores, however, loved the idea of people having more time to shop after they got off work, and lobbied hard for the measure before the passage of the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

As written, the Sunshine Protection Act would actually abolish standard time. In 2023, clocks would “spring forward” one last time and then lock in place.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine asserts that the Senate has it all backward. It’s standard time that should be made permanent. The academy applauded the plan to stop the time changes, but cautioned, “current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.” The academy has further warned that permanent daylight saving time “could result in circadian misalignment, which has been associated in some studies with increased cardiovascular disease risk, metabolic syndrome and other health risks.” Whoa, nelly!

Standard time itself is a relatively recent human invention, propagated throughout the world by the railroad industry in the 1800s. Year-round standard time would mean more evening hours in the dark throughout spring, summer and fall. However, permanent daylight saving time will likely make the morning darkness of winter seem even gloomier, with a 7:30 a.m. sunrise now happening at 8:30 a.m. If you want a defense for the time change, that would be one.

Part of the push for daylight saving time in the 20th century came from the notion that later sunrises would help folks save on electricity, though there’s scant evidence things actually work that way.

Historians have traced the notion of adjusting the hours of rising to match the hours of daylight back to founding father Benjamin Franklin, who thought it up as a way to avoid wasting so many candles. Rather than adjusting clocks, Franklin suggested to French authorities in Paris — with his tongue planted firmly in his cheek — that they should wake people with cannon fire and church bells. (No word on whether savings in candle supplies would have made up for spending on gunpowder.)

Coming up with defenses for daylight saving time as currently practiced ain’t easy, as our senators’ recent vote does indeed reflect the vox populi.

If you own a convenience store, though, apparently you look forward to “spring forward,” as groggy customers slurp all the caffeinated drinks they can get their hands on.

Before that Senate vote was taken, the National Association of Convenience Stores spoke before a congressional subcommittee — one in the House, not the Senate — to lobby for leaving the time changes alone. Lyle Beckwith, the association’s senior vice president of government relations, told the gathered representatives, “Our industry urges you to keep it in place.”

Convenience stores experience a business boost from the spring switch. “There are many benefits to having more time when it is light in the afternoon and early evening,” Beckwith said. “These benefits have always been weighed against concerns that we should not have kids going to school in the dark.” Of three witnesses who testified, he was the only one who asked that the time changes be left in place.

In addition to gas stations, The New York Times has reported that the golf, gardening and home repair industries benefited millions in extra sales when daylight saving time was expanded an extra month in 1986.

Problems with making daylight saving time permanent year round could become unnervingly evident during the winter months, when parents find themselves sending their kids to school in darkness and workers with a commute have to undertake those drives well before dawn.

That is, if you actually have a job that entails a morning to evening schedule. Many Americans don’t, which contributes to the time switches feeling that much more arbitrary.

So who will weep when the twice-a-year time change is a thing of the past? Convenience and retail store owners might, but their many shifts of employees, we suspect, will not.