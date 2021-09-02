Their View: In a sign of the times, extremists appear to be turning against Trump

In what may be a first, his fans booed and heckled him.

The next day, Jones stated: “Shame on you, Trump. Seriously. Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s OK. … But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”

Recall Trump’s unbridled support of the Proud Boys white supremacist group and his stubborn refusal in a presidential debate to denounce them, responding instead: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” They did stand by, and when Trump pointed toward Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 and urged his followers to “fight like hell” against congressional certification of his election defeat, the Proud Boys reportedly were among the first to start breaking windows to attack the Capitol.

Now that top Proud Boys leaders are in jail, some are questioning their loyalty to Trump. A convicted leader of the Capitol attack, Ethan Nordean, wrote in an online chat that The New York Times says was obtained by the FBI: “I’ve followed this guy for 4 years and given everything and lost it all. Trump, you left us on the battlefield bloody and alone.”

These are just a few of the signs that extremists on the Republican side no longer blindly stand behind their formerly beloved leader. If the extremists in Trump’s base are jumping ship, perhaps now is a good time for saner, more moderate Republicans in Congress to do likewise.