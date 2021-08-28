Their View: If you love Trump, get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump experienced something new during his rally in Mobile, Alabama, last Saturday: He was briefly booed.

That never happens when Trump speaks to gatherings of his loyal followers. Yet the boos came when he urged those in the crowd not yet vaccinated to get protected against COVID-19.

“You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms,” Trump told the crowd. “You got to do what you have to do, but I recommend: Take the vaccines. I did it — it’s good.”

That his request received a negative response from many in the audience is indicative of how entrenched the opposition is to the vaccine among some groups.

About 90 million Americans have not taken the shots, which are 95% effective in preventing the deadly virus. Their hesitancy is contributing to the new surge in COVID cases.

A study by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University found vaccination resistance is highest in counties where a majority of voters supported Trump in the 2020 election. Also among the laggards are African Americans and those 18-24 years old.

The latter group is chronically resistant to preventative medical measures. Trump backers and Blacks, according to the study, don’t trust the government.