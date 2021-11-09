Their View: If we want cures to diseases like COVID-19, we should stop vilifying drug companies

Drugmaker Merck just shared stunning data on molnupiravir, an oral antiviral it developed to combat COVID-19.

In molnupiravir’s phase three clinical trial, it cut COVID-19 patients’ risk of being hospitalized or dying by 50%.

The company is now seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The medicine could be a game-changer in humanity’s fight against this virus. In the United States and other developed countries, many have regrettably decided against getting vaccinated, leaving them at elevated risk of severe illness. Though rare, serious breakthrough cases are happening. And in the developing world, a variety of factors have led to a slow vaccine rollout. Finally, there is always the concern of a mutation that evades our existing vaccines.

Simply put, vaccines alone aren’t enough for our anti-COVID-19 arsenal. And we’re now poised to have at least one safe, effective and convenient oral treatment. Roche and Pfizer are working on others that could soon be on the way.