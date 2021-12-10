Their View | Ideas to fund school construction deserve bipartisan support

The fact that the fund’s minimum size as specified by law is $80 million, barely enough to pay for a single high school, cries out for revision to the law.

The Literary Fund loans also carry interest rates of 2% to 6%, which are too high for localities in financial distress to make use of, if they can afford to take on a loan at all.

Though the Literary Fund’s primary function is supposed to be aiding school construction, only $24 million has been spent toward that purpose in the past five years, while $790 million has instead gone to the teacher retirement fund.

The state’s school facility crisis will only worsen if officials don’t come up with a better plan. The Commission on School Construction and Modernization has made some excellent recommendations for the General Assembly that if implemented would at least take steps in the right direction.