Their View: How will future historians judge Jan. 6?

Those steps ushered in a wave of activity that continues to this day: efforts to “audit” the 2020 election returns, punish “disloyal” Republicans, harass and threaten local election officials, alter election laws to make it more difficult for many Americans to cast ballots and prevent nonpartisan bodies from adjudicating election disputes.

Given these developments, historians, writing a generation from now, will almost inescapably characterize what happened on Jan. 6 as a significant step in the weakening, even breakdown, of democratic norms and institutions in the United States.

The attack on the Capitol will be regarded as one prong of a multifaceted coup attempt, utilizing force in conjunction with phony legal claims (for example, that Vice President Mike Pence could simply reject electoral votes) to deliver the presidency to a man who had been defeated both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote.

It will be remembered not as an anomaly but as a threatening precedent, especially if key sponsors connected to the White House are not charged with any crimes. The event will be seen to have emboldened, rather than chastened, many far-right supporters of Trump, sharpening partisan antagonisms and undermining respect for democratic processes.