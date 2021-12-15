Their View: How to repair Virginia's social services system

The quality of social services in Virginia varies so wildly from locality to locality that one county might have a department that takes sterling care of its charges and pursues innovative approaches to helping children and families overcome their challenges — but cross the line into the next county over, and you could find a department turning a blind eye to horrific, even fatal, abuse and facing no consequences for doing so.
Roanoke Times reporter Alison Graham chronicled examples of both in her long-term investigative series “Social Services Under Strain,” funded by a fellowship from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society.
Graham brought to light that Virginia’s social services system has been afflicted with the same problems for more than 40 years. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission repeatedly determined that many local departments weren’t in compliance with state standards, and yet the state has done little to nothing to address the problems.
Virginia’s social services system lacks strong central oversight, so local social services employees are rarely held accountable for lax or harmful decisions. If a regional office does find problems in a local office, the state has no system in place to see to it that any recommendations for improvement that the regional office makes will be followed.
One recent positive development, legislation sponsored by departing Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, resulted in formation of the children’s ombudsman office, which gives people someone to petition if they have complaints about social services departments.
Even wishing that the sprawling social services complex could be fixed smacks of pie-in-the-sky ideals, as no candidate for state office runs on a platform of social services reform. It’s not a topic that attracts floods of campaign donations or even social media clicks.
Whether or not it’s politically advantageous, there’s no question that reform is necessary. Innocent lives hang in the balance.
Before meaningful reform can begin, the state’s systems need to be evaluated as a whole from a figurative altitude of 30,000 feet, a view that takes in the entire network, not just individual types of services or buckets of funding.
Few responses to requests for action trigger eye rolls like, “We’ll form a committee,” but even that would be more than what’s currently being done. A committee could request and digest comprehensive data about all the system’s interlocking challenges, including social worker caseloads, foster parent recruitment, the placement of special needs children in private day schools and disparities in what services are available to what communities.
Such a committee could determine the price tags for ideas to modernize the system.
Issues with the administration of Children’s Services Act funds, which require a funding match from localities, often only get attention when the state-mandated expenses rise to the point of blowing up a county or city’s budget, as has happened in recent years in places like Franklin County. Local governments abruptly facing a budget crisis often focus solely on whichever issue is running up the tally, such as foster care or day placement expenses, but don’t take a look at the whole picture.
The same phenomenon exists statewide, with every community in its own social serves silo and weak state oversight. A good look at the entire picture would be helpful not just for state authorities but for local governments trying to get a handle on what’s causing the leaks in the financial dyke.
A few rural counties have banded together to share resources and shore up each other’s weaknesses. The state could encourage such collaborations by identifying which localities have common needs, which localities have services available that could assist with those needs and by offering financial incentives for joining forces, such as grants.
The state’s budget for the Department of Social Services exceeds $2 billion, and yet the typical social worker might only earn about $30,000 as they deal with a caseload that’s double or triple what the state recommends.
Pay for social workers should be higher to help combat turnover and burnout. At this level, too, incentives could be offered, such as assistance with or forgiveness of student loans, to encourage graduates entering the field to take jobs in underserved parts of the state.
Either the central office or the state’s five regional offices should be given more power to regulate, investigate and intervene if necessary. As currently practiced, the state-supervised, locally administrated system puts walls between local departments and renders the state office almost superfluous.
Exploring these solutions and implementing them will require additional funding in the beginning, but in the long run they would bring an efficiency that would save both state and local governments money, and through them, taxpayers.
The investment would also realize the most important goal: better outcomes for the children that the system was built to serve. The shortages of funding, resources and services mean that these kids can’t always get what they need, and then the system fails them.
If localities had more access to services, could better coordinate collaborations and receive assistance from the state, they could do so much more for their communities and the vulnerable citizens in them.
Beyond the onus on government, news outlets should pay more attention to what’s happening in the system, and not just when there is a crisis. Graham often found she was one of the few, if not the only, journalists covering state meetings of the social services board.
If more media paid attention to what was happening in social services, perhaps more politicians would too.