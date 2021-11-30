Their View: How much should public pay for public information?

Virginia residents are entitled to access a variety of public records — for a price.

The state’s Freedom of Information Act comes with a caveat. State agencies can charge you for the cost of producing those records. As it is up to those agencies to decide what reasonable costs are, the bill can be a little daunting.

Last year, the mother of a 9-year-old autistic girl who was dragged off the bus by a school bus driver wanted to see video to determine what happened. She was told the video and copies of staff emails would cost $8,800. After some public outcry, the bill was reduced, but it kickstarted an effort to keep government agencies from denying access simply by charging too much for it.

The Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council, which studies open government issues, voted recently to recommend a bill to limit fees for public records. Del. Danica Roem, D–Prince William, started advocating for this in the last legislative session. Now, it’s one step closer to reality.

The case mentioned above is not unique. Some local and state governments and state colleges and universities have made residents and news organizations pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars in order to access public records.