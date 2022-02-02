Their View: Hidden in plain sight

The commonwealth of Virginia is the birthplace of Carter G. Woodson, the man credited with developing what we know today as Black History Month.

First recognized in 1976 by President Gerald R. Ford, Black History Month has grown significantly in both scope and scale from its origins in 1926.

That’s the year that Woodson, a University of Chicago and Harvard-trained historian, launched Negro History Week during the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Woodson conceived the idea for the week as a way to educate people about the extent to which Black history was being ignored, or actively suppressed, by his professional colleagues in the American Historical Association — a group he was allowed to join and pay dues to, but not allowed to attend its meetings. The suppression of such history, he understood, not only created a false portrait of American history, but it also served to deter minorities from rising above their situations.

“Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished,” he wrote, “lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”

Black history is certainly better represented today than in Woodson’s time. Consider the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016. It appropriately sits on the National Mall, which is the most prominent public space in our nation for telling the American story.

The nation is also slowly coming to terms with the horror that Black Americans have endured in this country, thanks in part to the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in 2018 in Montgomery, Alabama. As stated on the memorial’s website, it’s “the nation’s first memorial dedicated to the legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow, and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence.”

Ida B. Wells, who was among the first to draw attention to, and record the horrors of, lynching and white mob violence, could not have imagined at her death in 1931 such a memorial would rise — certainly not in Alabama.

As noteworthy as these achievements are, however, they aren’t enough. Good history, after all, yields far more questions than it answers.

This is especially true in our region. Black history is more visible today in our area thanks to relatively new wayside panels that tell the story of the Freedom Riders, the Green Book and John DeBaptiste. And on Feb. 10, the city of Fredericksburg will unveil a new panel commemorating the Walker–Grant High School demonstration that occurred in June 1950.

However, there is far more history to learn, much of it hidden in plain sight. Spotsylvania County in 1860, for example, had a population that was 48.4% slave. Who were these people? What happened to them? Which of their descendants are still here today?

Efforts are underway to answer those questions and many others by professional historians and amateur sleuths alike. The Montpelier Naming Project, for example, is recovering the names of the slaves at James Madison’s plantation in Orange County and connecting descendants to the site.

FamilySearch.org is a place where anyone can go to begin tracing their family history. Slave birth indices, Freedmen’s Bureau Field Office records and other valuable materials are just a few clicks away.

As Woodson understood, after all, until everyone’s history is told, we can’t really know American history at all.