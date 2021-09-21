Their View: Hawley performs more tastless political theater

Apparently, Hawley’s imitation of a peacenik has a sell-by date, which is whenever the Missouri Republican decides there are partisan points to be made.

In fact, the U.S. made mistakes when it removed its remaining troops from Afghanistan. The White House underestimated the speed with which the Taliban — reinvigorated by Hawley’s pals, Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump — would capture the country we defended for 20 years.

That led to confusion and difficulty on the ground, including the deaths of 13 Marines.

But those challenges were not unique. And they should not obscure the results of the evacuation. Some 130,000 people were airlifted from the country, “one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history” according to the Associated Press.

Does Josh Hawley, or anyone, think a withdrawal on May 1 would have been more successful or orderly than the one in August? No. Would Trump have done better? The idea is laughable.

Hawley’s speech was a classic exercise in second-guessing, by a man who sided with treasonous rioters two weeks before Biden’s inauguration. It’s the way all cowards operate: Sound brave, from a distance, then head for the bunker when trouble erupts.