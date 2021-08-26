Their View: Haiti needs our help now

Infrastructure and construction policies are weaker than in wealthier nations. Slavery under the Spanish, then the French, marked centuries of exploitation, including by Americans.

Southern politicians and the planter class feared Haitian slave revolts might spread to these shores. Instead, the United States occupied Haiti from 1915 to 1934 and helped prop up the murderous Duvalier dictatorship to prevent the island’s becoming the next Cuba.

The well-intended creation of the nongovernmental organization (NGO) system in the 1960s led to a weakening of Haitian institutions, which critics say made it easier for foreign companies and NGOs to bypass Haiti’s central government, further weakening self-governance by Haitians.

Considering its turbulent history, the people of the island and their relatives in the Haitian diaspora, particularly in Miami, deserve praise for their often tireless efforts to help their fellow Haitians. In recent years, the money sent back to Haiti in remittances — a record high of $3.8 billion last year, according to the Haitian Times — accounts for at least a third of the island’s economy.

Now, once again, the island looks to the outside world for help, although with great reluctance, considering its long history of corrupt and corrupting outside influences.