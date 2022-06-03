Their View | Gun safety middle ground means changes

University of Virginia law professor Richard Bonnie is part of a group that looks for the reasonable compromise in the gun safety debate.

“What keeps you going is the hope that you can find a middle ground to make some steps forward,” Bonnie told The Daily Progress a few days after an 18-year-old used an AR-15 assault rifle to slaughter 19 fourth graders and two adults in a Texas elementary school. “Risk-based firearms policy aims to find the proper balance between rights and risks, just as we do with regulation of all other dangerous consumer products or the environment.”

We wish Bonnie and others in the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy luck.

Here is what National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre told the NRA national convention a few days after the mass murder in the small city of Uvalde.

“There can be no freedom, no security, no safety without the right of the law-abiding to bear arms for self-defense.”

As the NRA sees it, if access to guns costs innocent children’s lives, it is just the price of freedom. This is bad news for this country’s kids and folks like Bonnie. Very little wiggle room exists along a hard line that caters to an industry enriched by selling weapons designed to kill people. Those sales represent a significant part of many gun makers’ business plans. They are, at some level, death dealers.

A path to reason is the crucible of the Consortium for Risk-Based Firearm Policy and other groups committed to weighing gun safety against gun rights. Bonnie and his consortium colleagues have very rational ideas about what would have saved lives at Robb Elementary School last week.

“Why in the world do we allow an 18-year-old to buy and carry a hand gun, much less a semi-automatic weapon, given what we know about the impact of emotional distress on adolescent judgment?” the professor asked.

The answer Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided shortly after laws he supports allowed a teenager to buy two assault weapons and 375 rounds of ammunition was as cynical as it was ridiculous.

“I hate to say this, but there are more people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” Abbott said at a press conference as parents grieved the shooting deaths of 9- and 10-year-olds. “We need to realize that people who think, ‘Well, maybe if we implement tougher gun laws, it’s going to solve it,’ Chicago, LA and New York disprove that thesis.”

This absurd, inappropriate and insensitive non-sequitur bounced so hard off the wall of reason that it made Abbott sound like an accessory before the fact for future mass shootings. If such craziness cannot motivate a majority of Texans to vote Abbott out of office, they invite bloodbaths like the one they just experienced.

Bonnie designed laws for emergency protective orders to temporarily detain people who act as if they are threats to other or themselves. He thinks those laws may have worked to thwart the Uvalde shooter who sent hints to friends that he planned something violent.

“Sometimes,” said Bonnie, “you’ve got to intervene to put the fire out.”

Still, Bonnie knows that red flag laws by themselves are not a solution. Requiring purchasers of assault weapons to be at least 21 would be a natural place to start, he said. The consortium has risk-based data to back up the recommendation.

“Letting an 18-year-old buy an assault weapon without having to prove anything except that they are 18 and have not been convicted of a crime or involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital is indefensible in my view as a parent and [as] a student of adolescence,” Bonnie explained.

What is also indefensible is that so many Republicans in Congress or state legislatures disagree.

Sacrificing school children on an altar of assault weapons, like the AR-15 used to slaughter the children of Uvalde, ought to be an outrage that demands changes in access. If it isn’t, no steps forward exist, much less any middle ground.