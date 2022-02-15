 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Their View: GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election

Right before last November’s elections in Virginia, we warned Democrats were potentially facing a political backlash that could cost them the governor’s mansion.

Shortly thereafter, voters reversed the “blue wave” election of 2019, when Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly in addition to holding all three statewide offices after a generation of Republican rule in Richmond.

That was a heady time for the Democrats’ legislative leaders, who came to power clearly intending to turn the commonwealth into a reliably blue state. A Washington Post headline summed up their mood at the time: “In Virginia, newly empowered Democrats test the blue depths.”

But just two years later, stunned Democrats found themselves out of power, having lost the House of Delegates and all three statewide offices they had held since 2009. The progressive “blue wave” turned out to be not quite as deep as they and their activist base thought it was.

That’s a lesson for Republican leaders in the House who are facing similar political dynamics as their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

Of course, the winning party gets to set most of the legislative agenda, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Elections have consequences, after all, and promises made during hard-fought campaigns can and should be kept if possible.

The GOP will certainly not retain every policy the Democrats enacted when they were in power, even if former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, insists on defending her party’s record in defeat. Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, no doubt has other plans.

But Virginia still has a closely divided and highly polarized electorate, so it will be challenging for the House to pass legislation that makes it through the Democratic-controlled state Senate, as we saw recently when it voted down key elements of Gov. Youngkin’s education plan.

This could be a recipe for gridlock, but Virginians deserve better than a zero-sum game. Although there are significant areas of disagreement between the two parties on hot-button issues like abortion, gun control, voting standards, criminal justice reform and right-to-work, there are also areas where true bipartisan agreement can be forged.

At the end of the day, Virginians of all political persuasions want good schools, safe neighborhoods, an efficient transportation network, cheap and reliable energy, economic freedom and opportunities for all.

If the GOP leadership in the General Assembly focuses on achieving those goals instead of who wins the next election, they’ll be much more likely to avoid the kind of backlash that caught their Democratic colleagues by surprise.

Our View | They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore

Our View | They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore

Although Bill Gatton’s name has or will be coming off several car dealership signs around Bristol in the coming days, the name of one of the area’s preeminent businessmen will surely live on in multiple community investments. They don’t make businessmen like Bill Gatton anymore.

Their View | Weird turns pro

Their View | Weird turns pro

The late gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson wrote, “when the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” While the going has certainly gotten weird in 2022, in the age of social media, what constitutes “pro” and “amateur” gets a bit blurred.

Their View: The rise of the independent voters

American voters have been trying to tell political parties and elected officials what they want, and perhaps more importantly, what they don’t want. The question remains: Will they ever listen? Will things ever change?

Their View | There’s no need to fix what isn’t broken in Virginia

Their View | There’s no need to fix what isn’t broken in Virginia

It would be one thing if voting reforms passed in the General Assembly by Democrats had in fact brought an uptick in voting errors or fraud. But a state audit found the probability of error to be less than 1/1,000th of a percent and certified the accuracy of the results at more than 99%.

Our View | Irrational numbers on coronavirus

Our View | Irrational numbers on coronavirus

It appears we are reaping the effects of hyperpartisan politics and misinformation that has been sown long before COVID-19 appeared on the scene. The result is more distrust of government and more loss of lives in an area that has seen more than its share of loss in recent years.

Their View: Some bills worth rooting for this session

Here’s a few of the bills we are rooting for, proof that there’s plenty more going on in government than culture war dramatics. We hope they make it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, as they are worthy of his signature.

