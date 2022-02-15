Their View: GOP should focus on passing bills, not the next election

Right before last November’s elections in Virginia, we warned Democrats were potentially facing a political backlash that could cost them the governor’s mansion.

Shortly thereafter, voters reversed the “blue wave” election of 2019, when Democrats took control of both chambers of the General Assembly in addition to holding all three statewide offices after a generation of Republican rule in Richmond.

That was a heady time for the Democrats’ legislative leaders, who came to power clearly intending to turn the commonwealth into a reliably blue state. A Washington Post headline summed up their mood at the time: “In Virginia, newly empowered Democrats test the blue depths.”

But just two years later, stunned Democrats found themselves out of power, having lost the House of Delegates and all three statewide offices they had held since 2009. The progressive “blue wave” turned out to be not quite as deep as they and their activist base thought it was.

That’s a lesson for Republican leaders in the House who are facing similar political dynamics as their colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

Of course, the winning party gets to set most of the legislative agenda, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Elections have consequences, after all, and promises made during hard-fought campaigns can and should be kept if possible.

The GOP will certainly not retain every policy the Democrats enacted when they were in power, even if former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, insists on defending her party’s record in defeat. Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, no doubt has other plans.

But Virginia still has a closely divided and highly polarized electorate, so it will be challenging for the House to pass legislation that makes it through the Democratic-controlled state Senate, as we saw recently when it voted down key elements of Gov. Youngkin’s education plan.

This could be a recipe for gridlock, but Virginians deserve better than a zero-sum game. Although there are significant areas of disagreement between the two parties on hot-button issues like abortion, gun control, voting standards, criminal justice reform and right-to-work, there are also areas where true bipartisan agreement can be forged.

At the end of the day, Virginians of all political persuasions want good schools, safe neighborhoods, an efficient transportation network, cheap and reliable energy, economic freedom and opportunities for all.

If the GOP leadership in the General Assembly focuses on achieving those goals instead of who wins the next election, they’ll be much more likely to avoid the kind of backlash that caught their Democratic colleagues by surprise.