Their View: Gig drivers deserve workplace rights

But a number of states, including Massachusetts and California, have adopted the simple and worker-friendly “ABC test” for employee status. It essentially says that those who do the work a company is primarily engaged in are employees, entitled to rights and protections.

Under that test, gig drivers, for example, are clearly employees. In fact, the Massachusetts Attorney General sued Uber and Lyft on precisely that basis; the case is pending. Hence, the gig companies launched their Massachusetts ballot initiative, to replicate Prop 22’s surgical excision of a slew of gig workers from employee status under the ABC test.

A lot of Californians think they were hoodwinked into voting “yes” on Prop 22. Uber and the others claimed misleadingly that if their drivers and delivery workers wanted flexibility, they couldn’t be employees. They also pointed to the benefits they’d provide their “independent contractors” under Proposition 22 (and the Massachusetts initiative): a guarantee of 120% of the state minimum wage, some payment toward health care benefits and some reimbursement for mileage.