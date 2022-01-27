Their View | Fund mental health dockets to keep people out of jail

Last week in Hampton Roads, a special commencement ceremony took place with all usual celebratory trappings: happy graduates, balloons, sociable guests, refreshments and, of course, diplomas.

At this festive gathering, four adults were recognized for completing a behavioral health program that helped them avoid jail time.

The group graduated after being referred to a special behavioral health docket in Hampton’s General District Court. The docket is among 13 such initiatives around the state — three more in Hampton Roads, three in Northern Virginia, Charlottesville/Albemarle, Roanoke, Augusta County, plus three dedicated mental health dockets in Richmond’s courts.

These programs are locally managed by locality and court officials, as well as community service board organizations, but money is modest. They rely on a patchwork of funds, cobbled together from the localities, state or federal grants — even at times with cash coming from the pockets of the judges managing them.

But a piecemeal approach is not an efficient way to finance specialty dockets that can reduce recidivism and keep offenders out of prison. In a state with a $13.6 billion surplus, it’s time Virginia considered a more comprehensive and statewide funding formula for these specialty dockets.

In 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court gave its blessing to an additional 44 localities to establish behavioral health dockets, among them Henrico County. The idea was created as a strategy to promote public safety, help reduce recidivism and steer offenders with serious mental illness toward treatment and services. Placing offenders on a behavioral health docket offers an alternate path for dozen of offenders who might otherwise find themselves in a criminal justice system resulting in prison time.

As many as one of four inmates live with a mental health disorder, according to a 2018 Virginia Compensation Board survey tied to data from 57 local and regional jails. Defendants diagnosed with a mental illness tend to repeat crimes, and there has been an uptick in those numbers since the pandemic began, The Times-Dispatch reported last year.

For years, drug courts have existed for offenders who have issues with addiction — it’s a proven concept that is state-funded. But dockets aren’t separate courts. They instead are incorporated into busy existing courts: When Richmond launched its first of three mental health dockets more than a decade ago, it quickly realized from its caseload it needed such a docket for all of its courts.

Henrico County has a diversion program. It’s only for defendants already incarcerated, but officials there are working to establish a full mental health docket open to all who have a pending court case. Henrico’s diversion program reported last year that it had helped 38 offenders; it relied on grants from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Richmond also has held graduations, some as recent as this past October, for offenders who complete its programs. They boast success rates of 72% and 100% from the two dockets in General District Court and in Circuit Court, respectively. Currently, Richmond has 17 offenders in its programs.

Clearly the need is there — and the dockets are helping — but is funding keeping pace with the growth?

Within the state’s current biennial budget is an appropriation of $1 million over two years ($500,000 in the first year; $500,000 in the second) for “mental health court dockets with high caseloads, to be allocated by the Virginia Supreme Court.” DBHDS also received money that it will disburse for the specialty dockets. In addition, tens of millions have been set aside to cover behavioral health counselors who work in prisons to help inmates.

But that’s not the same as assisting those with intervention programs, which is where the dockets prioritize and partner with community service boards before offenders fall deeper into the criminal justice system.

Virginia is sitting on a hefty surplus, and there are many plans for it. A steady state appropriation to fund more behavioral health docket programs would help reduce incarceration. And those closest to specialty dockets — the judges who oversee them and the local officials who help fund them — say the best use of state funds would support the work on the ground.

“The challenge for governments always is, you have to continue to fund those who are already in crisis or incarcerated,” Hampton City Manager Mary Bunting said. “How do you carve out the money for the prevention? Ultimately, you’ll get the savings on the reaction side, but you have to carve out money upfront for prevention. What I understand, our state budget is very healthy right now. And so this is a prime opportunity, I think, for the state to step up.”

The average daily cost for cities and counties to house was $87.20, according to the 2018 jail revenue and expenditures report from the Compensation Board. That might not seem like a lot, but maybe it’s better to spend money keeping people out of jail instead of in.