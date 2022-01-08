Their View | Front-row seat to the beginning of the universe

The past quarter-century has seen an explosion of mind-blowing advances in human knowledge of deep space, largely on the shimmering back of the Hubble Space Telescope, in low Earth orbit since 1990. Last month, in a kind of Christmas gift for the world, NASA and its international counterparts launched Hubble’s successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, which promises to open humanity’s eyes even wider to the cosmos.

It’s a welcome reminder that even in a time when too many Americans are shunning science, Earth’s brightest minds are still working diligently to expand human knowledge of our cosmic surroundings.

Hubble, orbiting just above the atmosphere, has had a role in almost every major astronomical breakthrough of the past several decades. Before Hubble, the existence of black holes — super-dense regions of such intense gravity that even light cannot escape — had been theorized but not proven. And Hubble has been crucial in helping confirm the existence of planets orbiting other stars. Not only has Hubble assisted in identifying the thousands of these exoplanets discovered in recent years, but it has been able to analyze those far-off planets’ atmospheres and other characteristics, providing the clearest indication yet that we very well might not be alone in the universe.