Their VIew | Fredericksburg on cusp of solving homelessness?

The greatest problem facing homeless individuals is not a lack of income, or any one mental or physical health condition they may have. Rather, the challenge they must contend with is a catastrophic loss of relationships.

Understanding that reality, says Meghann Cotter of Micah Ministries, “changes the conversation.”

“I can put anyone in a house,” says Continuum of Care Program Director Samantha Shoukas, “but if I can’t support them, then they’re going to lose that house.” The difference between those who struggle and stay in their homes, and those who find themselves homeless, is that relationship piece.

The Fredericksburg region stands at a critical juncture with homelessness. Following years of research, discussion, and plain old shoe-leather-depleting leg work, Shoukas and Cotter are part of a growing team of players who are leading the charge for ending homelessness in Fredericksburg by helping people into homes and simultaneously wrapping them in the services they need to stay there.

These leaders are as diverse in background and experience as they are unified in their effort to end homelessness. Cotter and Shoukas are from the nonprofit and government worlds.

Xavier Richardson, the senior VP and chief development officer at Mary Washington Hospital Healthcare, is a powerful ally in the health care world. He told FLS that he has “known homelessness from several perspectives,” ranging from his work with young people, to the partnerships he has developed with those on the call Tuesday morning.

“Housing and homelessness are one of the three issues our community identified” as their most pressing challenges in the recent Comprehensive Health Improvement Plan, he noted. And that’s why, over the next year, MWHC will be awarding a number of grants to address this issue.

Another ally is Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody, who has been critical in knitting together partners while leading the city’s response. He saw the positive impact that using federal COVID funds had on sheltering homeless people during the pandemic and getting them the health they needed.

However, “we all knew that funding would end,” he said, “which is what led to facilitating conversations and partnerships.”

One of the partnerships both Baroody and Richardson point to is the Jeremiah Community—a proposed neighborhood of small homes for the homeless that the city and Micah Ministries have entered into a memorandum of understanding to build—as an example of the success of this relationship-first approach.

“I heard about Jeremiah Community at a Easter Sunday service,” recalls Richardson, “and I was jumping over chairs to meet the presenter.”

Once established, this community will allow Micah and other homeless organizations to more easily meet residents’ relationship needs because they’re all in one neighborhood, as opposed to spread out across various hotels and rental properties, as they were during the pandemic.

Another partner in this work is Virginia Supportive Housing. A nonprofit organization that until now has largely worked along the Interstate 64 corridor between Charlottesville and Norfolk to create housing units for the homeless, VSH is now working with the city to build a 60- to 80-unit facility of studio apartments.

“We operate a housing-first model,” said Julie Anderson of VSH. That means people are taken in without restrictions such as sobriety or minimum income requirements. Residents pay rent, and are supported in their needs while living in VSH dwellings.

The group’s success rate in keeping people from returning to homelessness is well above 90%. And there are direct benefits to the community.

James Banta, also of VSH, added that “when we house the 1% [the homeless], we save, on average, $20,000 per person.”

Bottom line, it’s simply less expensive to provide housing and resources to get the homeless back on their feet, then to let the prison system or the mental health system deal with the fallout of not helping them.

Jane Erkert, who serves on the board of Micah Ministries, perhaps summed up best what the meeting displayed. “This is a reflection of the broader community.”

She was talking about the faith communities from across the religious spectrum in the region who give so generously to care for the homeless. But that same spirit is driving this unique partnership of VSH, Fredericksburg, Continuum of Care, Micah Ministries, and the Mary Washington Healthcare to tackle homelessness.

“We think we can solve the housing problem in Central Virginia in 10 years,” said Banta.

After Tuesday’s meeting, we believe this group just might do it.