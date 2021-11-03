Their View: Forward-thinking Linwood Holton leaves monumental legacy

Linwood Holton held his head high and smiled as he walked forward into a future more hopeful than the one he left behind.
At his side, his oldest daughter Tayloe mirrored his smile with one of her own. The photo that captured those smiles was taken Aug. 31, 1970, while Holton, who was Virginia’s first Republican governor since the days of Reconstruction, accompanied Tayloe as she prepared for her first day attending a mostly Black high school in Richmond.
Seven years earlier, Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a Democrat, stood in a high school entrance and made a show of preventing two Black students from entering, following up on the promise in his inaugural speech, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”
Holton’s choice sent the opposite message, all across the country. The photograph depicting the short yet monumental walk he and his daughter took appeared the next day on the front page of The New York Times.
Holton, too, had made a promise in his inaugural address. “The era of defiance is behind us,” he said. “Let our goal in Virginia be an aristocracy of ability, regardless of race, color or creed.”
His action set him apart from the likes of Wallace and signaled that Virginia would no longer fight the federal court orders ending segregation in public schools, bringing the hateful, racist policy of Massive Resistance to an end.
“It was something I knew was right at the time,” he’d later tell The Roanoke Times. “I knew history would sanction exactly what we did.”
One of his predecessors in the governor’s office, Colgate Darden, called Holton’s gesture and the photo that resulted “the most significant happening in this Commonwealth in my lifetime.”
Holton’s current successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, also understands the power of what Holton did. Honoring the memory of the 98-year-old statesman, who died last week, Northam wrote, “If you want to know what American strength looks like, look at the famous photographs of Governor Holton — smiling, as he walked his children to Richmond’s public schools during the tensest moments of desegregation. He faced down Virginia’s demons and enabled this Commonwealth to look ahead.”
For that moment alone, Holton will be celebrated in history books as a paragon for the good.
“His courageous efforts to end racial discrimination in Virginia, born out of a deep religious conviction about the equality of all God’s children, made him a moral pillar for so many,” said his son-in-law, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Yet there was much more to Holton than that enduring shutter-click instant.
He came to understand the destructive forces of prejudice as he grew up in Big Stone Gap and saw the treatment Appalachians sometimes received.
A Washington and Lee University and Harvard Law School graduate, and a U.S. Navy veteran, Holton chose Roanoke as the launch site for political ambitions that must have seemed impossible to his confidantes: He aimed to break the Byrd Machine.
And he succeeded.
The political machine run by Democratic politician Harry Byrd and his cronies dominated all aspects of state government, keeping Virginia under the control of a single party through corruption and voter intimidation. To be fair in a backhanded way, this version of the Democratic Party dominated the state for 40 years before Byrd came along and hung in by its fraying fingernails after his death in 1966.
As an attorney in Roanoke — where Holton met his wife, Jinks, and where all four of their children were born — he won his first election in 1952, to the post of the city’s Republican Party chairman, at a time when Democrats enforced segregation and Republicans took progressive positions on race.
In 1955 and 1957, Holton ran for House of Delegates and lost. In 1965, he ran for governor and lost. He did not give up.
In 1969, with a coalition of Black and working class white residents behind him — both groups that for decades had been excluded from voting by the Democrats’ poll tax — Holton won a narrow victory over Democrat William C. Battle and ushered in Virginia’s era of two-party government.
Holton worked to end segregation throughout his term. Not only were some of his appointees Black, he integrated state agencies, including the initially resistant state police.
His significance in bringing about these earth-moving social changes tends to drown out his more nut-and-bolts achievements. His shakeup of the State Water Control Board led to the construction of sewage treatment plants and transformed Smith Mountain Lake from a filthy reservoir to the gorgeous jewel it remains today.
He also set in motion the creation of Virginia’s governor’s schools and established the first state funds for community mental health centers
Newly elected President Richard Nixon campaigned for Holton in 1969. Later Holton would serve in the Nixon administration and grow estranged from the Republican Party as a result of Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” that courted the segregationist sympathizers Holton had worked to defeat. The courage of his convictions eventually rendered a man without a party.
Nonetheless he did not treat his opponents as enemies. When his former gubernatorial rival, Bill Battle, died in 2008, Battle’s widow asked Holton to give the eulogy.
Holton once said that he chose Roanoke for his political base because “I knew Roanoke was a wide-open, broad-thinking community that was open to change. Roanoke was the place to do it.”
At the urging of Councilman Bill Bespitch, Roanoke honored Holton’s achievements in 2017, dedicating the urban green space at 106 Franklin Road S.E. downtown as Holton Plaza. The space is on the north side of Franklin Road, across the street from the entrance to Elmwood Park, and inscriptions on its benches enumerate his achievements.
Holton deserves more, and this country needs more politicians like Holton. While many of that class say and do what’s expedient to stay in office, Holton genuinely was a uniter, not a divider.