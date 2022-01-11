Their View: FDA should end homophobic blood donor policy

Imagine getting ready to leave work when you suddenly get a call that your mother has been in a serious car accident and is in the hospital. At the emergency room, the nurses tell you that she has been rushed into surgery. After several hours, her surgeon comes out and tells you that she survived in large part due to blood donations from strangers.

Blood transfusions can mean life or death. As many as 5 million people receive blood transfusions each year for reasons such as surgeries, injuries, cancer, anemia and sickle cell disease. In order to keep up with demand, about 9,667 people would need to donate blood every day.

I recently received an email from University of Chicago Medicine encouraging me to donate amid a critical nationwide blood shortage. I looked up the eligibility requirements and was disappointed, but not surprised, to find that the Food and Drug Administration deferral policy remains outdated and homophobic. It bans blood donations from men who have had sexual contact with men in the past three months.

Restricting millions of people in the U.S. from donating blood based on fear over HIV is unethical and unfair to gay and bisexual men and, most importantly, to the millions of patients who desperately need blood transfusions.