Their View | Failure to be civil is costing us

The rise of incivility has garnered a lot of attention over the course of the pandemic.

A January 2022 article in Human Rights magazine, a publication of the American Bar Association, is typical of many these reports. It describes: “a ‘disturbing spike’ in attacks on teachers, school board members, and other officials. … The attacks … offer painful examples of the increasing intolerance and fractured social and political divide in our country.”

We often think of incivility in terms of poor behavior. Increased road rage (shooting incidents by drivers have doubled over pre-pandemic levels, according to Everytown), elevated use of childish taunts (“deplorables” and “Let’s go, Brandon,” for example), public outbursts (the “Karen” phenomenon), and hostility to frontline service-industry workers.

We don’t think often enough about the monetary and production costs associated with these behaviors.

Christine Poroth teaches at Georgetown University and has done some of the most exhaustive research to date on the damage that incivility causes in the workplace. As her 2013 research shows, these problems predate the pandemic by many years.

So while the last two years have exacerbated our problems, we can’t blame COVID for them. As a society, we have been growing more uncivil for some time.

Nearly everyone, Poroth discovered, has been on the receiving end of incivility in the office. Whether it’s the more overt variety, such as a boss humiliating employees in front of others or belittling them and their work, or the more covert variety, such as fellow employees making off-color jokes or forcing people into uncomfortable conversations, we all know what it feels like.

What Poroth has demonstrated, however, are the real costs of all this.

Her 2013 article in the Harvard Business Review showcased how the damage to businesses’ bottom lines runs into the millions. How many millions? “Some years back,” she wrote, “Cisco put together a detailed estimate of what incivility was costing the company … . [I]t was estimated that incivility cost $12 million a year” in that company alone.

She also reports on an Accountemps study that showed “managers and executives at Fortune 1,000 firms spend 13% of their work time — the equivalent of seven weeks a year — mending employee relationships and otherwise dealing with the aftermath of incivility.”

Then there are the soft costs. In an uncivil work environment, Poroth’s research found that:

48% of workers intentionally decreased their work effort.

47% intentionally decreased the time spent at work.

38% intentionally decreased the quality of their work.

66% said their performance declined.

78% said their commitment to the organization declined.

It’s not just larger corporations feeling the pain. So are local governments and organizations.

The unruly and untamed meetings of the Spotsylvania County School Board are costing the residents of Spotsylvania real money.

An article in The Free Lance-Star July 4 revealed the cost to taxpayers to post a greater number of deputies at School Board meetings the first half of 2022 was $8,000. That’s an increase of 186% over the cost for the same period in 2021.

Legal fees are also up. The School Board was charged $41,240 for Jan. through March of 2022 by its new law firm, Sands Anderson of Richmond, which began representing the School Board on Jan. 1. That total is 18% more than the $34,740 billed in 2021 by the former legal counsel, Parish, Sneed, Franklin and Simpson, which was contracted by the School Board through Dec. 2021.

The behavior by both School Board members and those speaking at meetings is also apparently taking a toll on the county in terms of soft costs, too. While school districts nationwide are struggling to hire teachers, Spotsylvania has been particularly hard-hit, with roughly 170 positions open with less than two months to go before the start of school.

An unscientific survey of 2022 reviews about the Spotsylvania School system on sites like Glassdoor shows teachers giving negative ratings to the district, blaming both the School Board and the parents for creating a work environment that doesn’t respect them.

Calls for civility are about much more than just being nice to one another. It’s a call to responsible leadership and citizenship.

Failure to be civil is costly to our society, and to our pocketbooks.

