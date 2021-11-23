Their View: 'Experts' make dubious claim that big spending bill will help tame inflation

Biden has pointed to a letter from 17 left-wing Nobel laureate economists that supposedly agree with his dubious claim that the bill would “ease inflationary pressures.”

But this letter was written about a very different version of the bill, and it wasn’t referring to near-term inflationary pressures. Several of the signatories are now more pessimistic (or at least noncommittal) about whether the current plan would help or hurt long-term inflation.

Proponents claim that this bill (unlike most spending bills) would curb inflation because it is “paid for.” However, it is “paid for” only in the same sense that a car is paid for if you have a lease payment plan. It would take three years just to pay for the first year of spending in the bill.

This is the game in Congress: Put entitlements in place now and force a future Congress to figure out how to pay for it.

Biden and congressional Democrats don’t intend to stop funding the new entitlements. Not after one year, one decade or one century. If the spending was truly meant to be temporary, why is the White House promoting it by creating cartoons depicting cradle-to-grave government handouts spanning multiple generations?