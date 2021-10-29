Their View: Excessive spending, sluggish economy

“The Virginia economy grew slower than the nation’s, which contributed to lower general fund growth,” according to a just-released draft report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission. According to JLARC, the commonwealth lagged the rest of the U.S. in three major areas during the first and second quarters of 2021:
» Growth of GDP (1.2% in Virginia, versus 1.9% for the nation);
» Growth of per-capita income (1.1% in Virginia, versus 1.9% nationally);
» Growth in the labor force (0.6% in Virginia, versus 1% in the U.S. as a whole).
These disappointing economic shortfalls can’t be blamed on COVID, which affected every state in the union. Nor can they be blamed on lack of state funding. As the JLARC report details, “over the past decade, Virginia’s operating budget increased by 5.9 percent per year, on average. This equated to a total growth rate of 67 percent between FY12 and FY21.”
Yet even that breakneck pace of spending increases has yielded only below-national-average results.
The commonwealth has been spending nearly 6% more every year for a decade (3.3% higher than needed to keep up with inflation and population growth), mostly on non-general fund appropriations, which make up the majority of state revenues and are specifically earmarked by law for specific purposes, such as the gas tax to fund transportation improvements.
The commonwealth has 147 state agencies, but 10 accounted for nearly three-quarters (72%) of the total growth in non-general fund spending: the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers Medicaid (36%); Department of Transportation (12%); direct state aid to the state Department of Education (9%); University of Virginia (6%); Virginia Tech (2%); Department of Rail and Public Transportation (2%); George Mason (2%) and Virginia Commonwealth (1%) universities; the Alcohol Beverage Control Board (1%); and Department of Corrections (1%).
And just two state agencies — DMAS and DOE again — “were responsible for nearly half (49%) of general fund budget growth,” according to JLARC.
This report should put the kibosh on any claims made by candidates or others that Virginia has not been spending enough on health care, education or even transportation. The question is what does the commonwealth have to show for it?
The answer: Lower economic growth than the national average. Lower growth translates to less new jobs and businesses, lower per-capita income, reduced economic activity and the loss of potential new tax revenue for both the state and local governments.
Of course, disappointing results from just two quarters isn’t nearly enough to panic, but the JLARC report is a warning that something is out of whack and that, instead of a safety net, excessive state spending is becoming an anchor on Virginia’s economy.