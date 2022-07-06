Their View | Election deniers threaten American independence

Americans celebrated their Declaration of Independence Monday as a shroud of uncertainty cloaked the very principle that gave it birth. The bedrock of our independence in this democratic republic is the right to choose our leaders. That foundation supports everything else, whether it is domestic policy, national security, international relations or individual liberties.

If independence forms the American bedrock, the right to vote protects it. We owe our freedom to a philosophy of majority rule. Our freedom rests on the mantra of participatory democracy: The best way to ensure the people’s will is to facilitate a system that encourages as many citizens as possible to cast ballots. If we can do that, then win or lose, we accept the result.

At least we used to.

At this moment, American independence is under attack like it has never been. The crisis traces to the refusal of former President Donald Trump to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, nearly two years ago.

More than 60 court cases shot down Trump’s Big Lie that he lost the election due to widespread election fraud. Trump-appointed Attorney General Bill Barr oversaw FBI investigations that did not show election fraud sufficient to change the 2020 presidential outcome. Barr called Trump’s allegations BS and told the president so.

Trump appointed Jeffrey Rosen Acting Attorney General when Barr resigned. Rosen investigated Trump’s laundry list of bogus conspiracy theories and told the president that they were not true. Trump tried to replace Rosen for refusing to participate in the president’s criminal plan to get legislators in swing states that he lost to appoint new electors who would cast electoral votes for Trump instead of Biden.

Trump then went directly to state legislators to ask them to convene special sessions to name alternate electors to thwart the will of the people in the swing states. Some tried. Others refused.

The President of the United States stooped so low that nearly two months after Election Day, he personally called the head of Georgia’s elections office and asked him to “find” more than 11,000 votes that could be cast for Trump so he could overtake Democrat Joe Biden and win the state. That call betrayed American independence so completely and corruptly that it deserves criminal prosecution.

Finally, Trump invited an armed mob to Washington Jan. 6, 2021, whipped them into a frenzy by telling them the Big Lie and sent them to the Capitol to overturn the Electoral College vote. Trump spurred the mob on with yet another lie—that Vice President Mike Pence had the legal authority to overturn those votes.

Although hundreds of Trump supporters assaulted police and broke into the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” Trump’s attempted coup failed. But the threat to American independence remains as serious on this Fourth of July as it has been at any time since World War II.

New voting restrictions predicated on the Big Lie have popped up in the legal codes of many Republican-run states. Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin fed the Big Lie calling for an audit of the state’s voting machines during his 2021 campaign. Youngkin got his wish. The risk-limiting audit determined that the chance that Virginia’s election system produced an inaccurate outcome was 0.00000065117%.

Despite overwhelming evidence that there was no fraud, Trump’s allies continue to undermine trust in the country’s electoral process. Despite the deadly attack on the Capitol, 147 Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives voted not to certify the legitimate, legally proven results of the 2020 election. Among them were Rep. Bob Good, who represents the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Other Virginia members of Congress who voted against American democracy were Rep. Rob Wittman, Rep. Morgan Griffith and Rep. Ben Cline.

None of these men, nor any other candidate for elected office of any party at any level of government, deserve our votes until they renounce Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud.

Until we, the people restore respect for majority rule and the rule of law, nothing can be self-evident about America’s Declaration of Independence.