Their View | Duplicity may sink Va. Gov. Youngkin

A lawsuit brought by Virginia Beach Republican State Del. Tim Anderson to prevent libraries and booksellers from distributing books to minors deemed “obscene” has failed … for now.

Anderson will press on, saying on one hand he’ll push to take his case to a higher court, and on the other saying he’ll introduce a bill in the 2023 General Assembly to put warning labels on books, much like those on video games, albums, and movies.

And where does Gov. Glenn Youngkin stand on all this?

As with so much in this administration, it’s hard to know. Youngkin can’t make up his mind about what matters most: Appeasing the Republican Party’s Trump wing, or growing his base of support with moderates.

This conflict was on display hours after the courts ruled against Anderson.

Asked by 8 ABC News on Aug. 31 if he would support calls to repeal the unconstitutional law Anderson used, Youngkin said he was OK with keeping the law and limiting access to books.

Later that evening he had flipped, saying he doesn’t support banning books and wants the obscenity law “revisited.”

So which is it, governor? Do you support obscenity laws and banning books? Or do you prefer a more nuanced discussion?

Duplicity, it seems, has become Youngkin’s political compass.

Consider a Sunday Washington Post article highlighting Youngkin’s back and forth on issues regarding Black Americans. He won accolades one day for announcing an initiative to help the predominantly Black city of Petersburg. Shortly thereafter, he’s stumping in Maine for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a man with a long history of making blatantly racist statements.

So which is it, governor? Do you support using the government to correct historical injustices and give Black Americans dispossessed by an unfair economic and political system an opportunity to succeed? Or do you support race-baiting bigots?

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears finds no inconsistency in the governor’s behavior.

“At some point,” she told the Post, “the Democrats who are Black especially have to say, ‘We’ve come a long way. … I mean, when do we stop playing these silly games…?’”

Earle-Sears’ is reciting what Youngkin has repeatedly argued since January. One can both recognize the horrors of slavery, and argue that the past has no bearing on today’s society. Everyone is now equal, and everyone has the same opportunities. Thank you, Martin Luther King Jr.

Perhaps Youngkin really does believe this, but he’s naïve if he does. Systemic racism is well-documented, as are its effects on our society, and no amount of denial will change that.

Perhaps he’s taking this stance because he believes it will get him to the Oval Office. It worked in November 2021; why not November 2024?

Youngkin and those around him will point to rising approval ratings to suggest Youngkin’s two-faced politics are working.

At a point in the not-too-distant future, however, Youngkin — like the nation — is going to have to make a choice. Will he continue to flirt with a blatantly anti-democratic Trump movement, or make the case for creating a responsible conservatism that stands apart from MAGA Americans?

To anyone in Virginia paying attention, that tipping point is near.

We see it on local school boards, where leaders under the rallying cry of “parents’ rights” are quashing anything not in line with MAGA-like ideas. In the General Assembly, where leaders like Del. Don Scott, D-City of Portsmouth, are calling out Youngkin for his “cynical use of race when it’s convenient for him.” And across the state, where Youngkin appointees to key political positions are stoking racial politics (see the debate over Bert Ellis being named to the board of visitors at U.Va., and new health commissioner Colin Greene, who denied the role of structural racism on health outcomes among minorities).

Youngkin, however, isn’t paying attention. He’s so busy running for the Oval Office with the same “I’m-all-things-to-all-people” appeal that got him to Richmond, he can’t see the problems brewing back home.

He’s content to let the likes of Anderson and Ellis and Greene take care of business in Virginia, while he shoots for higher office.

These people, however, are only elevating racial tensions in Virginia. Moderates are going to back away from Youngkin if things continue to worsen ahead of 2024.

If Virginia’s racial problems worsen, they can sink Youngkin’s White House ambitions. Worse, however, is the mess in Virginia that Youngkin’s duplicity is creating. A mess he will not have the credibility to clean up post-2024.