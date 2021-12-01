Their View: 'Dopesick' does right by Appalachia

The Sacklers, as painted by the show, have been about as skilled at avoiding consequences as they were at hawking OxyContin. In September the Sacklers entered into a bankruptcy agreement that separates them permanently from Purdue but also protects them from any liability for the harm caused by their products.

“Dopesick” is frank about this messy, ugly outcome. Yet there are moments of life and light in the show that will ring especially true for those of us who live here.

Macy, who was an executive producer for the show, and who briefly cameos, lobbied hard to have Appalachians depicted as they really are rather than as stereotypes. Her efforts pay off.

In a particularly moving sequence during the final episode, Keaton’s disgraced Dr. Finnix reaches out to people who were once his patients, people who are struggling with the addictions that he caused by putting them on OxyContin.