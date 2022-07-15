Their View | Divisive history of the formation of Virginia’s public school system

Virginia’s public school system was born 152 years ago this month.

“Be it enacted by the General Assembly that there shall be established and maintained in this state a uniform system of public schools,” reads the act approved July 11, 1870. “The public free school system shall be administered by the following authorities, to wit: a Board of Education, a Superintendent of Public Instruction, county superintendents of schools, and district school trustees.”

The occasion provides an opportunity to revisit the story of Virginia’s first superintendent of public instruction, William Henry Ruffner, who was also the architect of the public school system. The act passed by the General Assembly in 1870 was based upon his proposals.

Ruffner (1824–1908) has been called “the Horace Mann of the South,” a reference to the Massachusetts lawyer and legislator who was our young nation’s first major advocate for public education. (It should be noted that he is not the only historical figure from the American South to bear that label. The “Horace Mann of Virginia” is perhaps more appropriate, and just about impossible to dispute.)

A Lexington native, pastor and educator whose life story intersects with Washington and Lee University, Virginia Tech, Longwood University in Farmville and Roanoke College in Salem, Ruffner campaigned fiercely for the maintenance and survival of free public school against critics who saw free schools as an unnecessary burden on the state’s finances.

A supporter of the Union who nonetheless served in the home guard when Virginia seceded to become part of the Confederacy, Ruffner wasn’t an example of enlightened thinking on the defining issue of his age, the ownership of enslaved persons. A slave owner himself, Ruffner contended that the institution of slavery needed to come to an end, but for economic reasons, not moral reasons. He was unfortunately a believer in the innate superiority of the white race and a proponent of “colonization” — a school of thought pushing the notion that free African Americans should emigrate to Africa rather than remain in the country.

Flawed champion of equal education

But unlike many of his white contemporaries, he believed free and enslaved Black Americans should be educated. He ran Sunday schools for African Americans in pre-Civil War Virginia, a practice at odds with the establishment, though he stated he was only providing oral instruction, as state law forbade that reading be taught to enslaved people.

His views might have been influenced by his father Henry Ruffner, who was once president of Washington College — now Washington and Lee — but resigned after stirring controversy by authoring a paper advocating for the gradual emancipation of slaves in western Virginia.

The public school system William Ruffner designed was segregated by race, which caused African American members of the General Assembly to vote against it in protest. Ruffner argued tensions would run too high if schools were integrated, though he articulated a belief that someday there would be no prejudice between the races.

Though separate but equal ultimately proved a failure in practice, Ruffner at least had a goal of equal education for white and Black students, and he founded separate summer institutes for training white and Black teachers.

Ruffner was a tireless advocate for free public school, defending it constantly against critics who considered it a waste of state money and who disapproved of educating Black students. Though the General Assembly replaced Ruffner in 1882, the institution he created endured and evolved.

After a brief stint teaching at Roanoke College, Ruffner would end his career as principal of the State Female Normal School in Farmville, a teacher training school for white women created in 1884. Ruffner had long called for the establishment of such a school, though the General Assembly at first thwarted these ambitions. This Farmville school eventually became Longwood University.

Here is a historical figure with personal flaws and wrongheaded views whose legacy nonetheless persists with every Virginia school bus ride and with every raised hand in a Virginia grade school classroom, the fruits of his vision continuing to benefit the people of the commonwealth long after his death.

Is Ruffner’s story ‘divisive’?

In 2022, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction post is occupied by Jillian Balow, imported from Wyoming by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Her main qualification appears to be a worldview compatible with Youngkin’s pledge to end the teaching of “divisive concepts” — which in practice appears aimed to muzzle any discussion of race and discrimination past and present in Virginia classrooms.

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative nonprofit dedicated to promoting educational excellence — that takes positions that align with Youngkin’s, such as advocacy for charter schools — published a report in 2021, “The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History.”

The report’s introduction begins, “Is America a racist country? Or the greatest nation on earth? Or both or neither or some of each? For the sake of our children’s education ... we need a more thoughtful and balanced starting point for the whole conversation — one that leaves space for nuance, mutual understanding, and hope for the future.”

Nothing to argue with there. The nonpartisan report goes on to evaluate how K-12 standards for history and civics stack up in every state. Virginia received a B+ rating, which essentially amounts to “good but needs improvement in a few specific areas.”

Wyoming, where Balow had served as Superintendent of Public Instruction since 2014, received an “F” in civics and history from this conservative think tank. “Wyoming’s civics and U.S. History standards are inadequate, failing to offer even a basic outline of essential content,” the report reads.

We hope this is not an omen. It would be a travesty to see Virginia’s standards of education downgraded to appease ideological dogma, whether those dogmatic views come from right or left.

One can’t help but wonder: what would this administration find acceptable should a teacher choose to share the multifaceted history of William Henry Ruffner in the classroom? Would students be allowed to consider the whole man?