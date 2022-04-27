Their View: Discomfort doesn't count as an injury in public education

Albemarle Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell II wanted a list of specific student injuries that occurred because the Albemarle County Public Schools teach about institutional racism in the United States.

The Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which sued claiming the Virginia school system’s anti-racism program was itself racist, could not produce a single one.

Worrell dismissed the case last week in a high-profile test of a major conservative Republican political strategy headed into the 2022 and 2024 elections. His lengthy examination of an ADF lawyer revealed what this particular case was all along.

A publicity stunt.

From the time the ADF filed the Albemarle case in December 2021, it begged for student victims. The suit involved a pilot program that had already been shut down. The program at a single middle school did not penalize students who did not attend or whose parents chose to remove their children once it started. It did not discipline students who expressed disagreement with the subject matter being taught.

Neither has the overall anti-racism program that the Albemarle County School Board adopted in February 2019.

The best the ADF could come up with for the eight students it represented in the 14,000-child Albemarle school system was that half of them — four children — felt uncomfortable or confused by the curriculum.

Worrell’s reaction to this was both legal and philosophical. The law requires an actual injury to give those who sue the right to a hearing. Beyond that, and equally important, education does not come with a guarantee of comfort. As Worrell correctly pointed out from the bench, “We don’t want you to feel too bad” does not count as legal theory or teaching rubric.

“It happens during education that people are made to feel uncomfortable about their history,” the judge said.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the hearing was an exchange in which the ADF lawyer told Worrell that the Albemarle anti-racism policy suggested that every white student is racist.

The Alliance Defending Freedom is a nonprofit organization founded by evangelical Christian leaders, such as James Dobson of Focus on the Family. The ADF argues that individual religious beliefs can justify discriminatory behavior. This includes the refusal to cover birth control in employee health insurance plans. It extends to refusals to bake wedding cakes for gay couples. It allows a teacher to refuse to address nonbinary students person by their preferred pronouns. This is why the Southern Poverty Law Center considers ADF a hate group on LBGTQ+ issues.

Internal Revenue Service rules do not allow ADF to be partisan or work in election campaigns. But the lawyer’s statement to Worrell about discrimination against whites came straight out of the Republican playbook. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin used it to help get elected in November 2021. Former Vice President Mike Pence alluded to it recently in a speech at the University of Virginia. Attacking school programs that look at institutional racism aim to make white voters fear they are losing power to Blacks and drive them to vote for Republican candidates.

Courts, however, require more than innuendo.

“Where does it say that every white student is racist?” Worrell asked the ADF lawyer. “It’s not in the policy.”

The attorney conceded the words were not in the policy, but the policy’s implementation could be seen as characterizing all whites as discriminating.

Worrell called that answer what it is — speculation.

The lawyer would have made a better point claiming that the policy characterizes whites as privileged, not racist. But that did not get to the white fear factor.

On the other hand, going there last week got to a clear explanation of the law. Worrell used the ADF’s own legal briefs to cite a case in West Virginia where a school system expelled a student for refusing to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

“What child here is compelled and then expelled?” Worrell asked of the Albemarle case. “There is no compulsion here.”

Anyone can say that Albemarle’s anti-racism policy compels students to say things they don’t believe. What the charge lacked in court was the thing that distinguishes how you want things to be from how they are.

Evidence.