Their View | Democrats should take voting rights more seriously

The new politics of election reform require Democrats to change course if they hope to accomplish anything. They should by all means continue to disagree vigorously with their opponents and say why they’re wrong. But this needn’t rule out an approach that might conceivably yield a result: Challenge Republicans to help frame a narrower elections bill that could pass with bipartisan support.

Democrats are acting as if they need to compromise only with members of their own party, while clinging to the hope that the filibuster might fall. This isn’t serving the country, and it’s jeopardizing what President Joe Biden once called a central goal — bringing the country back together.

Early on, Biden had a chance to build bipartisan goodwill on voting. He could have rejected the original Democratic bill and invited a bipartisan working group to come up with an alternative that would both increase access to the ballot (as Democrats want) and improve the integrity of the ballot (as Republicans want). To be sure, Republican complaints about ballot integrity are overblown, but Democrats have engaged in their own over-the-top rhetoric. Instead of standing up to it, Biden fell in line, parroting the incendiary charge that Republicans are advancing “Jim Crow 2.0” in the states. Rather than mediating, he inflamed.