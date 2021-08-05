Their View: Democracy and baseball: Both are in trouble for similar reasons. Are their fixes the same, too?

While one can make the very valid argument that the crisis in our American democracy is much more pressing than that of a sport, the comparisons may lead to creativity or, at least, hope. Indeed, baseball is the all-American sport because of its many imperfections.

Just as American democracy has always been, and will continue to be, imperfect, with a constant need for improvements, so is baseball. Our American political system, originally designed for only white landowners to participate, has been reformed again and again, allowing for more inclusion and adjusting to new technologies and innovations. Similarly, baseball was slow to embrace diversity and large-scale change within its ranks but has increasingly become international and instituted rules and regulations to improve upon the game.

This moment, however, does bring unique, and potentially existential challenges to both democracy and baseball. The way forward should not be tepid, but ambitious. For governance, the future should arrive in the form of legislation that protects the right to vote irrespective of, or perhaps to impede, state restrictions. And for baseball, it should come in the form of experimenting with more drastic changes like restricting the infield shift and moving back the mound.

So perhaps as we journey through this current existential political conflict, a new vision of baseball, with new players and updated rules, can also provide insights into where we go next as a collective of diverse individuals who are learning once again how to place our trust in one another. Perhaps baseball, or an improved version of the game, can lead to a more common American identity.

Jane Lo (jlo@msu.edu) is an assistant professor at Michigan State University and a board member at Generation Citizen, an organization working to transform civics education through working with thousands of young people every year. Scott Warren (swarren@jhu.edu) is a visiting fellow at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University and founder of Generation Citizen.