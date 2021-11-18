Their View | Del. Hurst’s bizarre ‘prank’ puts him in awkward Election Day company

The night of April 24, 1970, Republicans had gathered in Fincastle to select a candidate for the Virginia Senate. The nominee would almost certainly have been Del. John Hagen, who for six years had spoken for Salem and Roanoke County in the General Assembly — except that word spread among the gathered that Hagen had been arrested that afternoon in Roanoke on a grand larceny charge.

A president of three local businesses who had been named one the Outstanding Young Men of America in 1965, when he was 30, Hagen was accused of receiving and concealing 30 stolen air conditioners in a warehouse.

In a move reminiscent of another currently beleaguered Democrat — Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey, who awaits trial on four felony indictments — Hagen chose to keep his seat in the House of Delegates, despite a call for his resignation by the Roanoke Times Editorial Board.

Hagen still held office when his first trial in October 1970 resulted in a hung jury. And he was still in office in November 1971 — though he had chosen not to run for reelection — when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of being an accessory after the fact to the air conditioner theft.