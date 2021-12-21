Their View: DACA kids have been left in limbo too long

They apply to stay in the U.S. on a year-to-year basis. A surprising list of prominent political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have expressed a desire for a more permanent solution to the DACA situation, but the political will — thanks to the hot-button quality of any issue dealing with immigration, no matter how benign — has never been there.

Sadly, these folks are caught in a cycle of renewals with no way to reach any other status. And now the DACA program has hit the rocks — at least temporarily. A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama administration violated the federal Administrative Procedures Act by not allowing sufficient time for public input before the DACA rule was enacted.

The current administration is promulgating a new DACA rule that carefully follows the rules for administrative regulations. This at least keeps the program going.

Most of the DACA kids are in school or in jobs, and most are making a useful contribution to our country. When compared with young people their own age, the DACA kids are far less likely to be involved in criminal activity or drug use. Many are known for their hard-working approach to life. Perhaps that’s because they understand the American dream better than most Americans.