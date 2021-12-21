Their View: DACA kids have been left in limbo too long

They came to the United States illegally with their parents. Some as babies, some as children and some as young teenagers. Whatever their age, it’s not like they had a choice in the matter.
Most of these children grew up in America and went to school in the United States. They have known no other country. They would be utterly lost in El Salvador, Bolivia, Korea or Sudan. For all practical purposes, they are Americans.
Because many of them have applied to stay in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, they’re sometimes called “DACA kids” or “dreamers.” However, the reality is that they’re caught inside an administrative nightmare — one that needs to be fixed.
There are about 890,000 of these young people in the United States, with about 36,000 in Virginia. Most of the ones in Virginia are spread throughout Northern Virginia, and a significant number are in the Fredericksburg area.
However, since they came to this country with their undocumented parents, they’re considered illegal aliens as well, and subject to deportation. The problem is that while there could be a comprehensive solution to their situation, the best we’ve been able to do was the never-ending stopgap measure from the Obama years called DACA.
They apply to stay in the U.S. on a year-to-year basis. A surprising list of prominent political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have expressed a desire for a more permanent solution to the DACA situation, but the political will — thanks to the hot-button quality of any issue dealing with immigration, no matter how benign — has never been there.
Sadly, these folks are caught in a cycle of renewals with no way to reach any other status. And now the DACA program has hit the rocks — at least temporarily. A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama administration violated the federal Administrative Procedures Act by not allowing sufficient time for public input before the DACA rule was enacted.
The current administration is promulgating a new DACA rule that carefully follows the rules for administrative regulations. This at least keeps the program going.
Most of the DACA kids are in school or in jobs, and most are making a useful contribution to our country. When compared with young people their own age, the DACA kids are far less likely to be involved in criminal activity or drug use. Many are known for their hard-working approach to life. Perhaps that’s because they understand the American dream better than most Americans.
But the DACA kids know that, as American as they may feel, they are not Americans in the eyes of the law. This is a problem that needs a solution.
The administration and various leading members of Congress have said they want it addressed in a larger more comprehensive immigration bill. That’s a nice thought, but that’s unlikely to happen in this hyper-partisan environment.
That’s why, for now, a bill that focuses just on the childhood arrivals, and nothing broader, would be a practical solution that could draw enough bipartisan support to pass.
These young people have been in limbo for too long. It’s time to bring them into the fold of the only country most have ever known.
That’s the right thing to do, and it’s “the American way.”