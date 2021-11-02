Their View: CRT debate is really about the loss of US patriotism

Wither patriotism in coming generations? Can it survive? Should it?
I’ve pondered the subject of patriotism off and on for some time. There’s the debate in recent years over standing for the national anthem versus kneeling versus ignoring it altogether. Some have protested displays of the American flag in certain settings; certainly we’ve all become aware of a prevailing iconoclasm toward the nation’s Founders, especially among many intellectuals.
Meanwhile, on the other side, opponents of the current president feel perfectly justified in chanting obscenities at athletic events, abandoning decorum and flouting the preferences of anyone (like me) who prefers not to be accosted with four-letter words.
Not so long ago, many, perhaps most, retained a sense that the office could and should be respected, even if in disagreement with the current holder thereof.
Then there’s the debate over school curriculum. My kids are not in public schools, so maybe I don’t have a dog in this fight. But I believe that much of the opposition to “critical race theory” (CRT) hinges on patriotic sentiment.
Current gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin pledges to ban the whole idea (although that would probably exceed a governor’s delegated authority and arguably raise First Amendment issues).
Meanwhile, his opponent, Terry McAuliffe, insists it’s not even taught in Virginia schools. In that regard, McAuliffe may have a point, depending on how the term is defined.
Strictly speaking, critical race theory is an arcane concept better suited to history grad schools than fifth grade classrooms. But generally, when opponents refer to CRT they don’t use the term with such strict academic precision.
Their issue, it seems, is with history classes they feel denigrate America too vociferously, concentrating almost exclusively on our national flaws to the exclusion of any positives about the nation. CRT (or the “1619 Project”) are emblems of education that they deem unpatriotic.
I don’t know of any anti-CRT parents who actually advocate (as some on the other side have suggested they do) that subjects like slavery, racism, frontier massacres, or other injustices should be ignored or edited out of history.
Rather, they generally want these subjects taught honestly but also balanced by other historical truths — that we painfully abolished slavery, that we’ve made progress in civil rights, that for all of our national faults, we’ve also done great good in the world.
In other words, it isn’t CRT per se that they oppose. They seek an honest but patriotic telling of our national story.
(Of course, anyone could be forgiven for not realizing this, since neither side of the debate seems willing to listen to the other and discuss things civilly.)
In my school days long, long ago, and likely in yours, general support of America was built into the curriculum — although certainly not the sort of indoctrination mandated by totalitarian regimes.
We learned patriotic songs in music class. We studied the founding of our nation with a certain sense of awe. No one went out of the way to inform us that our country was deplorable.
All educators don’t universally denigrate America nowadays, I know. But there are those on the extreme left, some in classrooms or designing curriculum, who seem to consider the U.S. an irredeemable regime of oppression, to be condemned, perhaps reformed according to their preferences, but never celebrated.
Patriotism is, to them, apparently an outmoded, even an offensive, concept. Not all on the left see the U.S. this way, but some seem to, and they often drive the debate.
How long can a nation survive while discouraging pride in their homeland among the next generation? If large numbers of future citizens believe their nation to be villainous, one that perhaps doesn’t even deserve to exist, what future can that nation expect?
It’s from such extremist views that so many parents want to insulate their children. They don’t want blind, unthinking, subservient patriotism; it’s a legitimate appreciation for a great nation they advocate. It’s always served America well.
The true patriotism most Americans can support acknowledges that the United States of America is an imperfect nation that has never lived up to its full promise but has made and is making progress toward the horizon of goodness.
For all its faults, it’s a special place where freedoms are guaranteed, where a remarkable Constitution has persisted and where a standard of living exists that is the envy of much of the world.
Most Americans in the mainstream, I think, support this vision of America, and they want it passed on to the next generation.
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem, Virginia.