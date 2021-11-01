Their View: COVID cannot be global arms race for supplies

State-level vaccination successes are worth highlighting. But the duration and severity of this pandemic will not be decided within the commonwealth’s borders or on a list of U.S. state rankings. At all levels of government, COVID vaccine messaging must pivot away from being an arms race and toward global collaboration.

On Oct. 25, The Financial Times reported on the failures of COVAX, a global partnership designed to deliver equitable access to all countries. The Times noted that low-income countries have received 9.3 vaccines per 100 people (7.1 through COVAX), versus 155 doses in wealthier nations.

The Times piece added fuel to a recent Bloomberg Opinion editorial, warning that “[t]he longer the pandemic goes on, the greater its costs and risks — including for countries that have vaccinated most of their citizens. This is about self-interest as much as benevolence.”

A recent change in international travel policy serves as one example. On Monday, the Biden administration announced that beginning Nov. 8, foreign national travelers have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane to the U.S. The type of vaccine has to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization.