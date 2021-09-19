Their View: Considering ivermectin? Enroll in clinical trial

Ivermectin’s persistence as a panacea reflects the dismal abundance of COVID-19 disinformation. But it also reflects the reality that deep into the pandemic, there’s a dearth of options for the newly infected.

The vaccine remains the gold standard for prevention. But it’s important to expand early treatments to keep those with COVID-19 out of the hospital.

Monoclonal antibodies are one option and appear to reduce hospitalization risk by 70% in high-risk unvaccinated people who become infected. But if other medications can improve on that, or could be deployed globally to areas where monoclonal antibodies or vaccines are not accessible. we should continue looking for them.

Conversely, if certain medications do not help, research can authoritatively rule them out. That may be the situation with ivermectin.

Early studies suggested that the drug could inhibit the coronavirus in a petri dish. That doesn’t always translate to a real-world benefit, particularly when the concentration used was much higher than what humans could tolerate. One large study that raised hope by showing a positive effect in people was retracted after serious questions about its methodology.

Other studies suggesting ivermectin has some benefit have been small or raise more questions than answers.