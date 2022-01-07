Their View: Companies are looking for a gold mine in Virginia

Mercury or cyanide. Pick your poison. Reports of air and water pollution from gold mining and the residue it produces, in containment ponds or elsewhere, are myriad, across the planet.

The Legislature has convened a committee to study the impacts of gold mining, but it has declined to ban activity until the study is over.

We hope that study is over soon and that the state looks at gold extraction with the same gimlet eye with which it has viewed the mining of uranium, which exists in many of the same areas as gold.

The CEO of the Canadian mining company exploring the Buckingham sites told analysts that Virginia’s lack of permits for exploratory drilling is “definitely one of the reasons why we want to be in that jurisdiction.” Sounds as if he’s looking for a spot with no pesky rules to imperil profits.

The state does not seem to have a grip on gold mining’s potential problems. For instance, as it stands now, companies in operation fewer than five years must post a bond amounting to $3,000 per acre to cover potential cleanup costs. However, a mine inspector for Virginia Energy says the average cost to reclaim an acre is likely between $8,000 to $12,000. Guess who makes up the difference?