Their View | ‘Comfort and Joy’ shattered at parade

Officials say the suspect being held in the case is Darrell Brooks, 39. In one Milwaukee County case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. In that case, according to The Associated Press, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle.

In the second case, filed in July 2020, he’s charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm. And now he’s likely to face five charges of intentional homicide.

Police investigating Sunday’s carnage reached the preliminary conclusion, based on the city’s livestream cameras and cellphone video from spectators, that the suspect purposefully ran into the victims. Police believe he was fleeing from a “domestic disturbance” at another location before driving to the parade route.

One widely distributed video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, barely missing her before hitting others.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”