Their View | Coaching up the classroom

That college athletics, or more specifically the organizational structures college athletics operate under, is broken is hardly news. So not too many eyebrows were raised Tuesday when Duke basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski told the News & Observer that the system “doesn’t work anymore.”

His comments were aimed at a specific subset of sports, but they tie into the broader concerns that many Americans have that we put too much emphasis on athletics.

The evidence for how seriously we take sports is all around us.

If you happened to be up early walking or driving past area stadiums the past couple weeks, you’ve no doubt noticed the hundreds of students and coaches beginning the annual ritual known as “summer camp,” when teams start prepping for the upcoming high school football season.

Tech-savvy fans are also seeing an avalanche of tweets, posts, and videos this time of year from athletes bragging about their times in the 40-yard dash, their bench-press max, the colleges inviting them to their camps, and which schools are extending offers to play at the next level.

It’s enough to make people agree with Coach K, and not just at the collegiate level.

Look a little closer, however, and a more-encouraging side of sports, at least at the high school level, is emerging. The increasing pride that student-athletes are taking in their grade-point averages.

A cursory glimpse through our personal twitter feeds last week found no less than 50 area athletes posting their end-of-year GPAs. And while some were highly touted recruits headed for bigger stadiums, just as many were from players who will probably never play another down when their high school careers end.

We pointed this out to one of our sports writers, Joey LoMonaco, who said that posting GPAs started happening a few years ago. The reasons behind this trend vary.

To be sure, for many athletes in our area, their motives aren’t always fueled by a pure love of intellectual pursuits.

Recruiting is a complex process, and more of the burden to get noticed is falling on students. So those who are hoping to land an Ivy League offer, or an invitation to play at a similarly high-caliber-academic institution like William and Mary, want to catch the eyes of college coaches on social media by touting their academic prowess. It’s a wise strategy, as almost all college coaches use social media for recruiting.

For athletes whose game film may be good, but not great, and want to extend their playing careers, a high GPA can give them an edge, too. Schools are slow to accept athletes who aren’t likely to survive beyond the first semester. High-GPA students stand a better chance of taking advantage of the academics available to them, and are more likely to be around long enough to develop into a better-quality player.

It’s also true, however, that coaches are putting more emphasis on grades. Part of it is that they want their athletes to be prepared for recruiting.

Movies like “Varsity Blues” (1999) reflect a time not too far past when the goal was just getting the player eligible to play on Friday nights, or meeting the NCAA’s then-very-minimal recruitment threshold of a 2.0 GPA.

It’s a bit tougher today. Students being recruited must have a minimum 2.3 GPA with an SAT score of 980 in 16 core courses. So coaches want to get them ready early.

But it goes beyond this. LoMonaco notes that many coaches are also teachers who work in the building with their athletes. With current technology, coaches can access their players’ grades, missed assignments, absences, disciplinary issues and more. This allows them to stay on top of those who are struggling and get them the help they need.

It’s also true that a growing number of coaches are placing more emphasis on academics for their own merit.

Regardless of why high schoolers are now celebrating their GPAs on social media, we think it’s a great thing.

And a good reason to accept that while sports has a down side, it also is a powerful tool for getting kids to prepare not just for Friday nights, but for life when the lights go dark.