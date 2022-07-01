Their View | Check the back seat

No parent wants to outlive their child. For some, the loss of a child is simply too much to bear.

On Tuesday, an 18-month-old toddler died in Chesterfield County after the father left the child in a hot car for “several hours,” according to a press release from the organization Kids and Car Safety. Police later found the father behind the family home, the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This difficult-to-fathom tragedy should serve as a reminder to be especially mindful whenever children are in a vehicle.

Currently, Virginia ranks No. 9 nationwide for the number of children who have died in a hot car, a total of 35, since 1990. Of the 35 deaths, 23 occurred because the children were unknowingly left behind.

Children are most likely to be left in a car that’s parked at their residence or in a parking lot, according to research by Kids and Car Safety.

Nationwide, these deaths have been steadily climbing since 1990, according to KCS. And the summer months of May through August are the most deadly. We can reverse this trend, but it will take three forces coming together to make it happen.

Education: In the 1990s, there was a sharp spike in the number of children killed because of front-seat air bags. These bags deploy within milliseconds of a collision, and at a speed of as much as 200 mph. This force is lethal to children in rear-facing car seats placed in the front passenger seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the 1990s launched an aggressive campaign to have parents always put children and their car seats behind the first row. The result was a sharp decline in deaths. Today, these types of deaths are practically unheard of.

Greater nationwide awareness campaigns about the dangers of leaving children in cars can go a long way toward curbing this troubling trend of child deaths in hot cars. KCS is one of the organizations leading the way.

Industry pressure: Automakers have historically been slow to adopt safety innovations in their vehicles. To get them to do so, nonprofit organizations have arisen to force them to put safety first. The most successful example is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, whose test track and crash-test facilities are located just north of Charlottesville.

Through its research, IIHS has raised awareness of cars’ crashworthiness, the human factors involved in crashes, as well as environmental factors that affect safety. Its highly valued Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick awards have motivated automakers to install advanced safety features and earn these awards. These awards have since become powerful marketing tools that help automakers sell more cars. It’s a win-win.

Organizations that can push automakers to speed the adoption of rear-seat reminders and other alert systems that warn owners someone is locked in a car can help drive down death rates.

Government: In addition to industry pressure, government can mandate automakers to include safety features that would prevent child deaths in hot cars. Previous safety mandates that lowered passenger death rates include: seatbelts, car-seat restraint systems (commonly called LATCH), and rearview cameras.

As these three forces work to address child deaths in hot cars, it’s imperative that car owners take it upon themselves to ensure that there is no child (or pet) in the back seat of a car when walking away.

The reasons kids are unknowingly left behind vary. The most common, however, is that the driver was supposed to drop the kid off at day care and forgot. Other reasons include miscommunication between caregivers, and a caregiver unknowingly leaving a kid in the car.

Kids also die because they gain access to a car without anyone knowing. So when parked at home, keep your doors locked.

Cars heat up very quickly. And death can come to children in a matter of minutes. Further, it doesn’t have to be 100 degrees for this to happen. Since 1990, there have been six children who died because they were left in cars where the outside temperature was less than 50 degrees. And 84 have died with the outdoor temperature between 70 and 79 degrees.

With temperatures rising right now, check, double-check, and triple-check your back seat before walking away from the car.

When it comes to our children and our cars, we can’t be too careful.