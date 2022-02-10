Their View | Can we save local news and help restore American communities? Here’s a way to start

If you are worried about how Americans are getting their news and sharing information these days, or about how we seem to be ever more divided, you will want to pay attention to this.

Our country, and much of the free world, has a serious problem that relates to the way our shared sources of news and information have been decimated. It’s especially worrisome how local news has all but disappeared in many places. Since 2005, about 2,200 local newspapers have shuttered in this country, according to a Washington Post study.

Here in Dallas, we are among the fortunate to have a robust media landscape. Although our newspaper has a smaller staff than it once did, continued investment by this paper’s ownership has kept our newsroom strong, and the support of readers continues to help us provide critical coverage that strengthens our community.

But there are plenty of places in Texas, and across the U.S., where local news coverage has been reduced to its thinnest form, if it hasn’t disappeared entirely.

This has all happened while two of the world’s most powerful companies, Google and Facebook, have come to dominate the dissemination of news and information in the free world. Few of us would agree that our politics and our social connections have gotten better in that time.

Think about these numbers. In 2008, the entire U.S. newspaper industry collected $37 billion in advertising revenue. By 2020, that number has fallen to less than $9 billion. In a single quarter last year, Google reported $61 billion in ad revenue.

And despite its recent stock market stumble, Facebook is the other leader in digital advertising revenue and is poised to remain so for a long time to come.

Much of this revenue is collected off the clicks and page views these companies gather from hosting the work of journalists. Most Americans now get their news through either or both of these companies. Yet Google and Facebook have not fairly compensated the news producers who drive a large share of content on their sites.

They say that news publishers and broadcasters can simply choose to share their work elsewhere. But everyone knows that reaching an audience without using Google and Facebook is an impossible task these days.

That is why we are supporting the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act now before Congress. This legislation would give news publishers and broadcasters the chance to collectively negotiate with the world’s most powerful platforms for fair compensation for using our original content to supply their companies with clicks and views. This legislation, set for a four-year window, would mark an antitrust exemption that would give local news sources the chance to get back on their feet, staff their newsrooms and resupply their communities with vital information.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota are leading this bipartisan effort with House colleagues because they have seen the disastrous impact of the loss of local news in their communities. France and Australia have passed similar legislation. Canada and the United Kingdom are in the process of doing the same.

Opponents of this effort, including powerful members of Congress who have accepted substantial donations from Big Tech, argue that this would create a “news cartel.” That’s not a serious scenario. Instead, the opposite is more likely. This would give more publishers, with different points of view, the opportunity to set up news organizations that reflect what their communities want.

The other argument, that newspapers are like the horse and buggy and should be allowed to fade away, is also wrong. This newspaper, like many newspapers, now reaches its largest audience in more than a quarter of a century. More than 10 million unique visitors came to our website monthly in 2021.

But most of the advertising revenue that once supported the work of our journalists flows instead to a duopoly that even a company as strong as ours — one of the largest regional papers in the U.S. — cannot negotiate with singularly. Imagine what it must be like for mom-and-pop publishers in rural areas of this country.

We need a better news and information system in our country that empowers a multitude of publishers, not only a handful of national papers and cable news channels, but a healthy ecosystem of local journalists who go to city halls and police stations, who are there for the high school football games and the opening of the new businesses in town.

Our failure to fairly regulate the internet economy has wrecked that. This is a chance to bring part of it back, and we should all support it.