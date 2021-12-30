Their View | Build Back Better struggles under its bloated framework

Other provisions: Under Biden’s proposal, billions of new dollars would be steered toward low-income housing, rental assistance and down-payment assistance, Pell grant expansion for college students, community violence programs and more.

The Democrat-controlled House passed its version of the package last month, but it’s hung up in the Senate, where Democrats have a whisper-thin majority and can’t afford to lose even one Democratic vote. The situation has (not for the first time) put enormous power in the hands of Manchin, the West Virginia centrist Democrat, who was negotiating with the Biden administration to trim back what he viewed as an overly expansive bill. The negotiations fell apart this week, possibly dooming the entire measure.

As frustrating as it is that one senator can hold that much power over a measure that the majority party wants, that’s the reality of America’s political system. Those who support the initiatives could more constructively direct their ire at the self-defeating way the bill has been marketed.