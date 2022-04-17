Their View | Broadband Labels Needed

In a time of great need, Virginia officials ended 2021 with a landmark investment to expand internet across the commonwealth.

Former Gov. Ralph Northam announced $722 million in Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grants would support 35 projects. Through a mix of state and federal American Rescue Plan dollars, this round of funding would help connect more than 278,000 homes and businesses, while moving the commonwealth closer to its goal of universal coverage.

“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” Northam said in a December 2021 statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”

Northam was right about the service being a “necessity.” But “universal” access does not necessarily mean affordable or quality options for everyone. Having access to one or more broadband carriers or sets of plans does not mean the service is reliable. Signing up for a plan does not mean the terms are easy to understand or the connection covers what a family needs to thrive.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving forward on an idea to help solve those challenges. Broadband labels can help Virginians make better choices.

In January, the FCC introduced a proposal to have internet service providers (ISPs) display key information about plans at the time of purchase. The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, an Illinois-based nonprofit, noted these labels are part of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The legislation directed the FCC to conceive regulations for the policy no later than November 2022, in a format similar to nutrition facts posted on food items.

To inform and advance the rule-making conversation, the FCC held public hearings on March 11 and April 7 to shed light on issues the labels should cover. The March discussion included thoughts from industry advocates and representatives on how providers currently exhibit plan information.

The April talk pivoted to the customer experience. A roundtable of consumer voices from different states shared feedback on struggles to find adequate plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anyone who has shopped around for broadband service knows that information and introductory rates, long-term costs, speeds and other technical characteristics can be hard to find,” FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said in his opening remarks this past week. “And even when the data is easy to access, it may not be presented in a way that’s easy to understand.”

Take the experience of Alan Patten, a resident of Peachtree City, Georgia. He and his wife both retired recently and to consolidate costs, they moved services like TV to an internet-driven connection. Since cellphone reception can be a bit spotty in their community, the Pattens also rely on Wi-Fi calling to have conversations.

But in trying to make that transition, Patten said it was difficult working with his ISP to eliminate some components of his plan, as well as ascertain a base price for what he wanted in his home.

“We got into a tussle about what the true cost was going to be for having just internet,” Patten said. “It took a while to work with that. They kept trying to add additional accessories and services to the bill. They kept quoting me a price, and I constantly had to ask, ‘Is that contract price?’ ”

Jacqui Georgi, who lives in the Florida Panhandle, also had price concerns since her income declined between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2022. As a senior who does not drive, she uses her internet connection for everything from online shopping to arranging doctor’s appointments.

To help lower her bill, Georgi applied and qualified for the Emergency Broadband Benefit — a $50-per-month FCC stipend for people struggling to afford service during the pandemic. At the end of 2021, the program was renamed the Affordable Connectivity Program, while the stipend was adjusted to $30 per month.

Georgi wanted to reassess whether her plan was in line with her use. She said it took a long time to get answers to key questions like: What’s the minimum amount of data needed to run everything?

Her considerations included work needs (she holds a part-time online job) as well as leisure items (she uses an Amazon Echo Dot for playing music).

“Basically, I needed what I had,” Georgi said. “I could not go to a lower plan.”

We know Virginians have encountered similar struggles. The FCC is hoping the broadband labels dialogue will lead to valuable insights on other tough questions like: “Where should the labels appear so consumers definitely will see them?” or “How will the commission enforce the requirement and assure providers showcase accurate content?”

Time will tell as to how well those goals are achieved. But the process of acquiring reliable high-speed internet service has to get clearer, and broadband labels will improve the process. If providers are held accountable for the services they do (or don’t) offer, Virginians will be in position to make better choices.