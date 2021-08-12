Their View: Bipartisan cooperation on infrastructure may be a one-off

Just wait until social spending and voting rights proposals come to the fore.

Very soon, Democrats will bring up their separate $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill, which focuses on things such as combating climate change, expanding Medicare, providing more in-home assistance for seniors and overhauling the immigration system.

The more traditional infrastructure proposal was separated from the other spending because of its potential for bipartisan appeal.

Democrats will try to go it alone on the larger bill with their narrow Senate majority through reconciliation to sidestep a Republican filibuster. As it stands, though, it appears all Democrats may not be on board.

Republicans already have shifted their attention to fighting that bill, according to The Hill.

When 17 Republicans voted to open debate on the current infrastructure measure, prospects seemed high it would ultimately gain enough support to get out of the Senate. That’s only a third of the Senate GOP caucus, but it’s more than the 10 needed to avert a filibuster, which takes 60 votes.

It’s also important because they went against former President Donald Trump, who urged Republicans to defeat the infrastructure measure.