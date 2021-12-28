Their View: Biden's omicron plan is sound

When the TV broadcast networks (yes, Virginia, they still exist) break into their afternoon soap operas (and yes, dear, those also still exist) with a White House address from the president to the nation, it’s supposed to be important stuff worth paying attention to.

President Joe Biden’s message last week was both important and worth paying attention to: COVID, omicron edition, is seemingly everywhere, but we have the tools, high tech and low tech, to beat it. The Big Science vaccines, for which Biden correctly credited President Trump’s administration, are the way to victory. And simple masks will hinder spread when worn indoors.

A vital tool of containment, COVID tests, are coming to your neighborhood and to your mailbox with a half-billion at-home rapid tests being readied for the post office for free delivery to anyone who wants them. There will be new federal testing sites set up in areas of high need.

At overloaded hospitals with COVID patients and their stretched-beyond-exhaustion staff, Uncle Sam will be deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients to hospitals with open beds.

Omicron may turn out to be mild — early indicators are promising — but in this real-world science experiment, we can’t risk lives without definitive data. As the president warned, the minority of Americans who haven’t been vaccinated are in jeopardy as COVID deaths, now 800,000 nationally, are almost entirely among the unvaxxed. Please reconsider, he asked. For the majority of Americans who have been vaccinated, the president urged booster shots, like he and Trump got. On boosters, Mayor de Blasio, who has been very good on COVID, has yet another smart idea of $100 bounties for boosters. If Florida Man Trump were still a New Yorker, we would have been happy to give him the 100 bucks ourselves.