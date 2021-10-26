Their View: Biden should back down from vaccine mandates

Weeks after President Joe Biden announced his decree that roughly 80 million workers would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing, many details of that order are still unknown. Business groups are rightly pushing back against an undefined, invasive mandate that could exacerbate an already tight labor market.

After months of being told what they could and couldn’t do by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan companies are seeking to normalize their operations and tackle the workforce shortages so many employers are facing.

This new federal order that would impact businesses with 100 or more employees places an unnecessary burden on employers to force workers to comply — or face stiff fines. In addition, the logistics of the mandatory testing and the costs involved remain a mystery.

This week, several chambers of commerce, led by the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, asked Biden to rethink his vaccine rules and let states determine the best way to handle vaccinations.

Better yet, the government should just let the private sector figure this out for itself.