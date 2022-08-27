Their View | Be very, very afraid of playing the fool in a political scam

Republican Rep. Bob Good has a message for the people of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District: Be afraid. Be very, very afraid.

“They’re after President Trump because he’s standing in the way between THEM and YOU!” Good, a master of capitalization and exclamation points, Tweeted recently. “The Deep State, Media, Special Interests… all of them are mobilized to stop him from serving YOU!”

Good wants the “political thugs” of the FBI removed on day one of the Republican takeover of the House, offering a hint of why one of Trump’s militant supporters might have tried to shoot up an FBI office with an assault weapon before being killed.

“If they can come for President Trump, they can come for you.” Good Tweeted. “Under the Biden Regime, no one is safe, and the American people are public enemy #1.”

Yes, folks, if you removed top secret and other classified material, some of it possibly involved with nuclear weapons or national security, from your work place without proper permission, and if the Justice Department asked you to return all the material you improperly removed, and if your lawyer swore that you had given it all back when you had not, absolutely expect a visit from the FBI.

If not, then all of your neighbors should be very afraid. And probably the rest of the country.

But in Bob Good land, there is much more to fear.

Be afraid. Be very, very afraid of the CHIPS-Plus Act.

It provides $52 billion to jump start America’s moribund computer chip-making industry. Over time, it will free the country from reliance on foreign sources of computer chips used in automobiles and appliances. More importantly, it will secure a source of chips used by the U.S. Defense Department in items that protect this country. The law also includes incentives that encourage chip makers to put plants in small cities and rural areas like, well, like all of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Bob Good won’t let that happen. Not on his watch. He thinks the chip bill doesn’t protect Americans against the Chinese communist threat. Of course, he wasn’t so down on the boys from Beijing in his 2020 financial disclosure. It lists a pair of mutual funds that invested strictly in Chinese companies.

Double standard notwithstanding, Good and his pals Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz cannot understand how the chip bill with “crony capitalist handouts, Green New Deal climate initiatives, and radical ‘woke’ policies” passed the Senate with 17 Republican votes.

Whatever happened, folks in the 5th should not look for a high tech corporation handing out six-figure salaries. Not with Bob Good on their side.

Instead, the people of Charlottesville and Albemarle and the rest of the district can count on the congressman’s continuing campaign for his life at conception bill that will force women to give birth if they get pregnant even if they don’t want to, including in cases of rape and incest.

Forget about good jobs, good roads and good schools, Bob Good knows what the people of the 5th District need. They need a survey to find out how many of them object to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for the U.S. military. Good’s constituents just received that survey in their email.

Be afraid. Be very, very afraid of vaccines that control a pandemic that killed a million Americans.

But above all, Good says, be terrified of the new Inflation Reduction Act just approved by the Democrats and signed into law this week by Democratic President Joe Biden.

To hear Good tell it, the IRA will raise taxes on the middle class and make prescription drugs cost more.

Forget that the bipartisan Congressional Joint Taxation Committee says the law will increase corporate tax payments by almost $296 billion over the next decade. The committee also says households making less than $100,000 will see lower net tax bills through 2025 because the IRA renews subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. After that, the committee says the net tax impact on middle- and low-income households should be negligible.

Meanwhile, coal miners suffering from black lung and kids in the Children’s Health Insurance Program will get access to care. The country’s carbon footprint will decrease significantly, producing jobs in the process. And Medicare will at long last negotiate drug prices for tens of millions of seniors, who will also have their out-of-pocket expenses capped at $2,000 a year.

If your elected representative tries to tell you that this kind of bargaining power will raise, not lower, overall drug prices, you really do need to be afraid.

You are being played for a fool.